Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhetri lists goalless draw against Qatar as "standout moment"

India's senior football skipper Sunil Chhetri on Thursday listed the goalless draw against Qatar as a standout moment for him in his career.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-09-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 17:09 IST
Chhetri lists goalless draw against Qatar as "standout moment"
India football skipper Sunil Chhetri . Image Credit: ANI

India's senior football skipper Sunil Chhetri on Thursday listed the goalless draw against Qatar as a standout moment for him in his career. It was on this very day last year that the Blue Tigers had managed to hold Qatar to a 0-0 draw in Doha in a World Cup qualifier match.

"It is not every day that you hold the best side in Asia to a clean sheet in their own den, a team that scored against every other Asian opposition that year. Of all the matches I have been a part of over the years, this stands out right up there with the best," the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Chhetri as saying. Chhetri had missed this particular match due to fever and he did not even turn up to the stadium because of bad health.

"One year on from the result, I still find it hard to recall how many times I have felt the way I felt that that night in Doha. I couldn't be on the pitch with my fellow Blue Tigers but the way they played and the heart they showed, they gave me a memory to cherish for a lifetime," Chhetri said. "Towards the end, both sides started pushing aggressively for the go-ahead goal, even my volume levels went up and I was screaming like crazy. The tension was too much to take," he added.

India had entered the match with no run of form behind them and no one gave a chance to the Blue Tigers but Igor Stimac's side presented a pleasant surprise for everyone. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Uganda says to re-open airport and resume international flights on Oct. 1

Uganda said on Thursday it would reopen its sole international airport to commercial flights on Oct. 1, more than five months after its closure as a measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the East African nation.The move is ...

UN's Guterres calls for $35 bln more for WHO COVID-19 programme

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for 35 billion more, including 15 billion in the next three months, for the World Health Organizations WHO ACT Accelerator programme to back vaccines, treatments and diagnostics again...

PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with Japanese counterpart Abe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed his gratitude to outgoing Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe for his personal commitment and leadership in greatly strengthening ties between India and Japan. In a telephonic conversation, the ...

HBO working on 'The Westing Game' adaptation

HBO Max is planning to adapt classic childrens novel The Westing Game into a series. The potential adaptation of the book, which was written by author Ellen Raskin in 1978, hails from MGMUA Television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020