Soccer-Wilder eyes another signing as Blades face high expectations

Pound for pound when the window shuts and we get the players in place I would be delighted," Wilder told a news conference ahead of United's season opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he is enjoying the best transfer window of his tenure at Bramall Lane and hopes to bring another player on loan, which would complete their business for the upcoming campaign. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale re-joined from Bournemouth, Ethan Ampadu completed a loan switch from Chelsea, before Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle arrived on permanent deals from Derby County, and Scotland winger Oliver Burke joined from West Bromwich Albion.

"I'm delighted. Pound for pound when the window shuts and we get the players in place I would be delighted," Wilder told a news conference ahead of United's season opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday. "Another one to complete the set sooner rather than later, but if we have to wait the wait will be worth it. It will most probably be a loan market - the one that we're speaking to at the moment.

"That will add us up to 25 players and I would regard that as the best window that I have had at this club." After finishing an impressive ninth in their first season back in the Premier League, United are looking to add depth to the squad in a bid to establish themselves in the top division.

Wilder accepts his players must learn to cope with high expectations but stressed United's league position from last season "counts for nothing". "Off the pitch making ourselves better and on the pitch nothing is guaranteed," he added.

"Will it be a failure if we stay in the division again? I don't know about that, but can we achieve what we did last season... that has to be the aim."

