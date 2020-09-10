Uganda Rugby Union buys PPE using funds availed by Rugby Africa

The Uganda Rugby Union (UgandaRugby.com) has purchased personal protective equipment for the clubs using the funds availed by Rugby Africa.

As Uganda Rugby Union, we are delighted to announce that we are continuing our support for rugby with the drive to make clubs ready for the resumption of sports once the lockdown is lifted to enable the clubs to return to play.

In light of the COVID-19 Pandemic, which has affected sports, Rugby Afrique offered to aid in tunes of 5000 Euros to the Uganda Rugby Union. It is with this aid that the union was able to purchase Personal Protective Equipment for rugby clubs and grounds following the guidelines as per the Ministry of health. A total of 1500 players, 25 playing facilities and referees are set to benefit from this aid.

As a precautionary measure, the union has distributed masks to all the registered adult players in the country. Infrared thermometers, hand washing facilities and sanitizers have also been distributed to every rugby playing ground around the country as we await the resumption of sports.

"We would like to thank Rugby Africa for the relief funds sent. Uganda Rugby Union is committed to support and implement all SOPs as advised by the Ministry of Health in pursuit to kick out COVID-19," said Godwin Kayangwe, the Uru President Rugby Africa for the relief funds sent to us.

(With Inputs from APO)