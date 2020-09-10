Left Menu
Eagles, Peters restructure deal after move to LT

He has started 195 of his 205 career games with the Buffalo Bills (2004-08) and Eagles, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2011 and 2013. The Eagles open the season on the road against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Jason Peters will get a hefty raise for agreeing to move back to left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. The team announced Thursday morning that it had restructured Peters' contract, a deal his agent said includes a $2 million signing bonus and $4 million guaranteed. It could reportedly reach $8 million in total.

The 38-year-old Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a one-year, $3 million contract in July to play right guard after starter Brandon Brooks suffered an Achilles tendon injury. When the Eagles lost starting left tackle Andre Dillard to a torn biceps muscle last month, it was reported that Peters was seeking more money to return to his old position protecting quarterback Carson Wentz's blind side.

"Jason Peters came into my office this morning and he has decided to slide over to left tackle," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week of the position change. "This is the unselfishness (of Peters). This is who he is. He sacrifices his body for the football team. ... I'm thrilled to death." Peters is generally considered a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He has started 195 of his 205 career games with the Buffalo Bills (2004-08) and Eagles, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2011 and 2013.

The Eagles open the season on the road against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

