Academy bowler Ned Leonard signs two-year deal with Somerset

Somerset has signed a two-year agreement with Academy bowler Ned Leonard on Thursday.

ANI | Somerset | Updated: 10-09-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 22:07 IST
Pacer Ned Leonard (Photo/Somerset Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Somerset has signed a two-year agreement with Academy bowler Ned Leonard on Thursday. Before relocating to the West-Country and attending Millfield school, the 18-year-old, who is originally from Ealing, had represented London and South East in the U15 Bunbury Festival.

He joined the Somerset Academy in the Autumn of 2017 and has featured for the Second XI and Devon County CC on a number of occasions. Last summer he also made his debut for England at Under 19 level. After signing the contract Ned said: "This is a dream come true. This is what I've wanted to do since I was eight years old and I'm delighted that I'll be doing it with Somerset."

"I started this journey in London, but I've always had family in Somerset, so it feels very much like my home now. The goal is to be playing First Team cricket by the end of the two years. I'm going to enjoy learning from some of the best bowlers in the country. Hopefully, I can eventually break into the First XI and reach my aspirations of winning trophies with Somerset," he added. Ned recently completed his education at Millfield and the school's Director of Cricket, Mark Garaway is delighted that his former student has made the next step in his career.

Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry said: "Ned has been involved in the Pathway and with our Academy for a number of years and we have been impressed with his progression and development over this period. We are excited that he now has the opportunity to continue that growth and we look forward to supporting his journey into the professional game. (ANI)

