Dan Patrick: Bears were on Brady’s short list

The Chicago Bears were one of three final teams that six-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady considered signing with, Fox Sports radio host Dan Patrick said Thursday. Brady chose the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Bears and longshot Los Angeles Chargers, Patrick said on his show.

"The final list that Brady was looking at, the Chargers, the Bears and the Buccaneers. I was told this (Wednesday). I said, 'Wait a minute, the Bears?' said yes," Patrick said. "Brady was considering the Bears, the Chargers were a longshot because of the West Coast ... the fact that he was considering the Bears, Chicago at least - because he wanted to be in proximity to New York where his son is ... but ended up taking Tampa Bay."

After 20 seasons at quarterback for the New England Patriots, Brady, 43, signed with the Bucs. The Bears traded for quarterback Nick Foles to compete for the starting job with fourth-year pro Mitchell Trubisky, who was named the starter this week. The Bears were linked publicly to free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, reportedly offering the former Saints backup a three-year, $60 million deal, but not Brady. Bridgewater signed with the Carolina Panthers.