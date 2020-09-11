Lightning F Killorn suspended one game for boarding

Left Menu
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn has been suspended for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Islanders on Friday due to a boarding incident in Game 2. A hearing with Killorn was held Thursday. Killorn received a major penalty and game misconduct during Tampa Bay's 2-1 win on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn has been suspended for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Islanders on Friday due to a boarding incident in Game 2. The suspension was announced by the NHL's Department of Player Safety. A hearing with Killorn was held Thursday.

Killorn received a major penalty and game misconduct during Tampa Bay's 2-1 win on Wednesday. Video of the play shows Killorn tracking unsuspecting Brock Nelson of the Islanders and delivering a shot that sent Nelson into the boards and glass at 5:51 in the first period. The video narrator cited the fact that the hit occurred "well after Nelson releases the puck." It also noted it was a "forceful check to the defenseless Nelson."

Nelson left to receive medical attention and was allowed to return to the game after clearing concussion protocol. Killorn, 30, has four goals and three assists in 15 games this postseason.

The Lightning hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. --Field Level Media

