Bundy fans 12, Trout homers as Angels defeat Rangers

Dylan Bundy struck out a season-best 12 batters over 7 1/3 innings, Mike Trout and Jared Walsh homered and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 6-2 Thursday afternoon in Arlington, Texas. It was the third time in his nine starts Bundy (5-2) has struck out 10 or more and the fourth time he's pitched at least seven innings. He gave up two runs on four hits and one walk while making 105 pitches.

Taylor Ward had the first three-hit game of his career for the Angels (18-27), who got two hits apiece from Trout, Walsh, Andrelton Simmons and Anthony Rendon. The Angels did most of their damage against Rangers starter Kyle Gibson (1-5), who gave up five runs on 10 hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. The Angels jumped out to a lead in the first inning when Walsh hit a three-run homer, his third of the season. The Rangers (15-28) responded with one run in the bottom of the first when Leody Taveras led off with a triple and scored on Rougned Odor's groundout.

Bundy, though, shut down the Rangers offense over the next six innings until they scored a run in the eighth on Anderson Tejeda's RBI triple. Bundy retired 12 batters in a row during one stretch, eight of which came by strikeout. In the meantime, the Angels offense added to their lead with single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Trout hit his major league-leading 16th home run in the fifth.

In the sixth, Ward singled with one out and scored one out later on a double by Simmons. In the seventh, Rendon led off with a double, went to third on a wild pitch and one out later scored on a sacrifice fly by Max Stassi. The Rangers finished with just four hits, two by Tejeda.

The win by the Angels was their first this season against the Rangers, having lost the first five games against them. --Field Level Media