Broncos WR Sutton injures shoulder in practice

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 05:12 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 05:12 IST
Denver Broncos Pro Bowl receiver Courtland Sutton departed Thursday's practice with a right shoulder injury. Multiple reports pegged the injury as an AC joint sprain and indicated Sutton is questionable for Monday night's season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

The 24-year-old Sutton reportedly experienced an awkward fall after attempting to catch a pass. Trainers assisted Sutton before he departed for the locker room. The Broncos listed Sutton with a shoulder injury on the post-practice injury report. The team said he was a limited practice participant.

ESPN reported Sutton was having an MRI exam on Thursday. The injury comes two days after star linebacker Von Miller suffered an ankle injury. Miller will undergo surgery and could miss the entire season.

Sutton enjoyed a breakout season in 2019 when he caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games (14 starts) and made the Pro Bowl. He had 42 catches for 704 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games (nine starts) as a rookie in 2018. Sutton was a second-round draft pick (40th overall) in 2018 out of SMU.

