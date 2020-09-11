Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-NFL season kicks off in shadow of COVID-19, player protests

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 06:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 06:19 IST
NFL-NFL season kicks off in shadow of COVID-19, player protests

The National Football League season unlike any other got underway on Thursday night in Kansas City amid a COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the United States and ongoing protests over racial injustice.

The Super Bowl champion Chiefs allowed less than 17,000 fans inside the normally rocking 75,000-seat Arrowhead Stadium and required the spectators to wear masks and stay socially distant during the game. The first seven rows of the stadium were left empty to create a "moat" to prevent any transmission of the virus between fans and players.

The league has left it up to the 32 teams and local officials to decide if it is safe to allow spectators into their stadiums with coronavirus outbreaks flaring in much of the country, where it has claimed more than 190,000 lives. As the season starts, six teams have said they will have fans in the stands including the Dallas Cowboys. Others like the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders have shuttered stadiums for the entire season.

Most are taking a week-by-week approach, leaving the door open for a possible partial return of spectators if or when conditions permit. Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his team raised the Lombardi trophy in early February, the issue of racial injustice and police brutality has exploded in the wake of several high profile deaths of Black people by police.

It did not take long for the protests to make their mark on the league's 101st season as the Houston Texans left the field during the playing of the "Lift Every Voice and Sing," often called the Black national anthem, and the "Star-Spangled Banner." The Texans said they didn't want to choose between celebrating one song and "throwing shade" on the other so decided to return to their locker room.

The Chiefs remained on the field for both songs with the players locking arms during them. Only Chiefs linebacker Alex Okafor took a knee during the "Star-Spangled Banner," a gesture popularized by San Francisco's Colin Kaepernick in 2016, which created controversy. In July, the NFL said it would play both anthems before all Week One games. Earlier on Thursday the Miami Dolphins released a video saying they would stay inside their locker room during the playing of the songs, calling the NFL's move "an empty gesture."

Thursday's game was the first since the Chiefs won the championship 221 days ago as there was no pre-season.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Metro: Magenta Line, Grey Line resume services after over five-and-a-half months

Delhi Metros Magenta Line and Grey Line resumed operations on Friday after being closed for 173 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. Services started at 7 AM as part of the second stage of the graded reopening of Delhi Metro, ...

China, India agree to disengage troops on contested border

China and India said they had agreed to de-escalate renewed tensions on their contested Himalayan border and take steps to restore peace and tranquillity following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow.Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi a...

S.Korea sees uptick in COVID-19 cases as cluster infections continue

South Korea posted a slight uptick in the daily number of its coronavirus cases on Friday even as infections from a church and a political rally that sparked a second wave of outbreaks ease. The Korea Center for Disease Control and Preventi...

Charges, sanctions revive spectre of Russian interference in US election

The Trump administration on Thursday charged a Russian national in a sweeping plot to sow distrust in the American political process and imposed sanctions against a Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker accused of interfering in the US president...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020