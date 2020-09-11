Left Menu
Development News Edition

Davis, James power Lakers past Rockets, into 3-1 series lead

Houston finished with a minus-26 rebounding margin and was outscored 62-24 in the paint. James Harden entered Game 4 averaging 32 points in the series but had 21 points on 2-for-11 shooting with 10 assists.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 07:44 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 07:44 IST
Davis, James power Lakers past Rockets, into 3-1 series lead

Anthony Davis recorded a double-double, LeBron James flirted with a triple-double and the Los Angeles Lakers parlayed a stifling defensive performance into a 110-100, wire-to-wire victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Thursday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Davis paired 29 points with 12 rebounds and added five assists and two blocked shots, while James finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists.

The Lakers grabbed a commanding 3-1 series lead by dominating the facets of the game that fit their season-long profile: They clobbered the Rockets on the glass, overwhelmed them in the paint and torched Houston in transition. The Lakers can secure a spot in the Western Conference Finals with a Game 5 win on Saturday.

The Rockets played their second consecutive game without reserve forward Danuel House Jr., who is under investigation by the league for a possible breach bubble protocol. Houston appeared listless offensively and offered little resistance on defense. Houston finished with a minus-26 rebounding margin and was outscored 62-24 in the paint.

James Harden entered Game 4 averaging 32 points in the series but had 21 points on 2-for-11 shooting with 10 assists. Russell Westbrook and Eric Gordon ignited the Rockets in the fourth, fueling a desperate rally to within 103-96 with 2:09 left. They trailed 101-78 prior to an 18-2 run. Harden hit two free throws with 58 seconds left to get the Rockets within five at 105-100, but Alex Caruso drilled a 3-pointer with 34.6 seconds left. He finished with 16 points off the Lakers bench.

Westbrook finished with 25 points while Gordon chipped in 19. Austin Rivers scored 14 off the Houston bench and played a role in the fourth-quarter comeback attempt that proved futile. The Lakers turned a 7-0 spurt into a double-digit lead at 37-27 in the second quarter and maintained control throughout.

The Rockets mustered only four field goals in the second quarter and were 3 for 13 from behind the arc at the intermission. The Lakers led 57-41 at the break. The Lakers maintained that 16-point advantage entering the fourth, closing the third period with a 17-0 edge on fast-break points and the same 17-0 margin in second-chance points. Houston finished with more free throws made (30) than field goals (28).

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference

The Trump administration on Thursday charged a Russian national in a sweeping plot to sow distrust in the American political process and imposed sanctions against a Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker accused of interfering in the U.S. preside...

Security Council demands an end to attacks on schools worldwide

The Security Council on Thursday demanded a halt to attacks on schools, together with students and teachers in conflict zones around the world, in a presidential statement coinciding with the first International Day to Protect Education fro...

4 Houston officers fired after fatally shooting man in April

Four Houston police officers have been terminated after an internal investigation determined they did not use reasonable force when they fired their weapons 21 times at a man who had been experiencing a mental health crisis, killing him in ...

Fake doctor, associates arrested in Hyderabad

An alleged fake doctor was arrested along with his associates in Hyderabad on Thursday. The police have also seized fake documents, cash and two mobile phones from their possession. According to the police, a fake doctor YS Teja resident of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020