Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Tennis-Alexander Zverev v Pablo Carreno Busta

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 08:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 08:06 IST
FACTBOX-Tennis-Alexander Zverev v Pablo Carreno Busta

A look at the key facts and records of Germany's Alexander Zverev and Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta before their U.S. Open semi-final on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding): 5-ALEXANDER ZVEREV

Age: 23 ATP ranking: 7 (Highest ranking: 3)

Grand Slam titles: 0 Career ATP titles: 11

2019 U.S. Open performance: Fourth round Best U.S. Open performance: Semi-finals (2020)

ROAD TO SEMI-FINAL First round: Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 7-6(2) 5-7 6-3 7-5

Second round: Brandon Nakashima (U.S.) 7-5 6-7(8) 6-3 6-1 Third round: 32-Adrian Mannarino (France) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2 6-2

Fourth round: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain) 6-2 6-2 6-1 Quarter-finals: 27-Borna Coric (Croatia) 1-6 7-6(5) 7-6(1) 6-3

Zverev failed to get past the last-eight in his first 18 attempts at Grand Slams before reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open earlier this year. The 23-year-old has come through tricky tests at Flushing Meadows to become the first German to reach the last-four since Boris Becker in 1995.

20-PABLO CARRENO BUSTA Age: 29

ATP ranking: 27 (Highest ranking: 10) Grand Slam titles: 0

Career ATP titles: 4 2019 U.S. Open performance: Third round

Best U.S. Open performance: Semi-finals (2017, 2020) ROAD TO SEMI-FINAL

First round: Yasutaka Uchiyama (Japan) 4-6 6-3 1-6 6-3 6-3 Second round: Mitchell Krueger (U.S.) 6-1 6-2 6-2

Third round: Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) 6-4 6-3 6-2 Fourth round: 1-Novak Djokovic 6-5 defaulted

Quarter-finals: 12-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 0-6 6-3 Carreno Busta outlasted an erratic Denis Shapovalov over five sets in a see-sawing match that stretched over four hours to advance to his second U.S. Open semi-final.

The 29-year-old Spaniard, the oldest of the men's semi-finalists at Flushing Meadows this year, is eyeing a place in his maiden Grand Slam final. HEAD TO HEAD: Zverev leads 1-0

2018 Zverev d Carreno Busta 7-6(4) 6-2 (Miami, hard) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference

The Trump administration on Thursday charged a Russian national in a sweeping plot to sow distrust in the American political process and imposed sanctions against a Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker accused of interfering in the U.S. preside...

Security Council demands an end to attacks on schools worldwide

The Security Council on Thursday demanded a halt to attacks on schools, together with students and teachers in conflict zones around the world, in a presidential statement coinciding with the first International Day to Protect Education fro...

4 Houston officers fired after fatally shooting man in April

Four Houston police officers have been terminated after an internal investigation determined they did not use reasonable force when they fired their weapons 21 times at a man who had been experiencing a mental health crisis, killing him in ...

Fake doctor, associates arrested in Hyderabad

An alleged fake doctor was arrested along with his associates in Hyderabad on Thursday. The police have also seized fake documents, cash and two mobile phones from their possession. According to the police, a fake doctor YS Teja resident of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020