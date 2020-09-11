Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-NFL season kicks off in shadow of COVID-19, player protests

It did not take long for the protests to make their mark on the league's 101st season as the visiting Houston Texans left the field during the playing of the "Lift Every Voice and Sing," often called the Black national anthem, and the "Star-Spangled Banner." The Texans said they didn't want to choose between celebrating one song and "throwing shade" on the other so decided to return to their locker room.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 09:12 IST
NFL-NFL season kicks off in shadow of COVID-19, player protests

The National Football League season unlike any other got underway on Thursday night in Kansas City amid a COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the United States and ongoing protests over racial injustice. The Super Bowl champion Chiefs allowed less than 17,000 fans inside the normally rocking 75,000-seat Arrowhead Stadium and required the spectators to wear masks and stay socially distant during the game.

The first seven rows of the stadium were left empty to create a "moat" to prevent any transmission of the virus between fans and players. The league has left it up to the 32 teams and local officials to decide if it is safe to allow spectators into their stadiums with coronavirus outbreaks flaring in much of the country, where it has claimed more than 190,000 lives.

As the season starts, six teams have said they will have fans in the stands including the Dallas Cowboys. Others like the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders have shuttered stadiums for the entire season. Most are taking a week-by-week approach, leaving the door open for a possible partial return of spectators if or when conditions permit.

Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his team raised the Lombardi trophy in early February, the issue of racial injustice and police brutality has exploded in the wake of several high profile deaths of Black people by police. It did not take long for the protests to make their mark on the league's 101st season as the visiting Houston Texans left the field during the playing of the "Lift Every Voice and Sing," often called the Black national anthem, and the "Star-Spangled Banner."

The Texans said they didn't want to choose between celebrating one song and "throwing shade" on the other so decided to return to their locker room. The Chiefs remained on the field for both songs with the players locking arms during them. Only Chiefs linebacker Alex Okafor took a knee during the "Star-Spangled Banner," a gesture popularized by San Francisco's Colin Kaepernick in 2016, which created controversy.

In July, the NFL said it would play both anthems before all Week One games. Earlier on Thursday the Miami Dolphins released a video saying they would stay inside their locker room during the playing of the songs, calling the NFL's move "an empty gesture." The Chiefs beat the Texans 34-20 in the game, which was the first since the Chiefs won the championship 221 days ago as there was no pre-season.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Trump predicts victory in election battleground Michigan as thousands defy coronavirus safety rules

U.S. President Donald Trump predicted at a rally in Michigan on Thursday that he would win the election battleground state as thousands of cheering, largely maskless supporters defied state guidelines aimed at containing the novel coronavir...

Neve Campbell returning as Sidney Prescott in ‘Scream’ relaunch

Actor Neve Campbell is set to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in the new Scream movie from Spyglass and Paramount Pictures. Campbell, who played the lead role of Sidney in the previous four movies in the Wes Craven-directed franchise, w...

Equity indices gloomy amid weak global cues

Equity benchmark indices were downbeat during early hours on Friday on the back of weak global cues amid ongoing coronavirus spread and simmering India-China border tensions. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 29 points or 0.08 per c...

St Louis Zoo says python laid 7 eggs without male help

Experts at the St Louis Zoo are trying to figure out how a 62-year-old ball python laid seven eggs despite not being near a male python for at least two decades. Mark Wanner, manager of herpetology at the zoo, said it unusual but not rare f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020