Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Brady beaten but proud of Grand Slam progress

Brady, whose best performance at the majors had been getting to the fourth round at Melbourne and Flushing Meadows in 2017, matched 2018 U.S. Open champion Osaka shot-for-shot in a quality match on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court. "I think I'm just proud of my effort, that I treated each match as the same, came in with the same mentality," the 25-year-old told reporters.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 11-09-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 10:32 IST
Tennis-Brady beaten but proud of Grand Slam progress

American Jennifer Brady was proud of reaching her maiden Grand Slam semi-final at the U.S. Open and says she left everything on the court in her 7-6(1) 3-6 6-3 semi-final defeat to Naomi Osaka on Thursday. Brady, whose best performance at the majors had been getting to the fourth round at Melbourne and Flushing Meadows in 2017, matched 2018 U.S. Open champion Osaka shot-for-shot in a quality match on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

"I think I'm just proud of my effort, that I treated each match as the same, came in with the same mentality," the 25-year-old told reporters. "The only goal I had was just to compete on every single point. I felt like that's what I did."

Brady, seeded 28th, clinched her first WTA title at Lexington last month and had not dropped a set at the U.S. Open coming into Thursday's semi-final. "I think I handled the situation pretty well. I was obviously pretty nervous, playing here on Arthur Ashe, night match, semi-finals, a match to play for the finals of the U.S. Open," she said.

"I felt like I went out there and I believed that I could win the match. Obviously I didn't, but I'm pretty happy with myself, with my effort, and my mentality these past couple weeks." Brady matched Osaka's 35 winners but had eight more unforced errors than her Japanese opponent.

"I felt like we were both serving pretty well. It really was just about making first serves, first ball after that," said Brady, adding that she would take a break before playing the French Open from Sept. 27. "I think it rewarded the more aggressive player, maybe she was the more aggressive player today. She played cleaner at times ... it was a pretty high-quality match from both of us."

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Moria migrants stuck on Lesbos island, locals oppose shelter plans

Thousands of migrants remained stranded on Lesbos island for a third day on streets near Greeces largest migrant camp on Friday, after fires burned the facility the ground.The Moria camp - notorious for poor living conditions - hosted more ...

UK economy extends recovery from COVID crash, grows by 6.6% in July

Britains economy grew for a third month in a row as the country tried to recover from its coronavirus lockdown crash, official data showed on Friday.Output expanded by 6.6 in July from June, helped by the further lifting of restrictions in ...

Taliban kill 16 Afghan servicemen in Nangarhar province

Kabul Afghanistan, September 11 ANISputnik The Taliban Islamist movement has attacked positions of the Afghan security forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, leaving 16 servicemen dead and some more injured, a local source told Sputni...

Australian leader threatens to fire ministers over koalas

An Australian state leader on Friday shut down a revolt in her coalition government over a policy to protect koala habitat by threatening to fire seven renegade ministers. The Nationals party, which is the junior coalition partner in the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020