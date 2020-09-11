Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cubs fall behind early, come back to beat Reds

The fourth-place Reds fell to 19-25 with their third loss in four games. Cincinnati took a 1-0 lead after just seven pitches, as Nick Castellanos tripled on a line drive to left field to score Joey Votto, who opened the game with a single.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 11:47 IST
Cubs fall behind early, come back to beat Reds

Nico Hoerner had two hits and three RBIs, Willson Contreras had four hits and one RBI, and Ian Happ drove in two runs as the host Chicago Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 8-5 on Thursday night. Cameron Maybin and Anthony Rizzo each had two hits and an RBI, and Kris Bryant added a pair of hits as Chicago won for the third time in four games.

Jeremy Jeffress worked a scoreless ninth for his seventh save in eight opportunities. The Cubs (26-19) extended their lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central to three games. The fourth-place Reds fell to 19-25 with their third loss in four games.

Cincinnati took a 1-0 lead after just seven pitches, as Nick Castellanos tripled on a line drive to left field to score Joey Votto, who opened the game with a single. Castellanos scored on a Jesse Winker sacrifice fly one better later. The Reds made it 3-0 in the second on Brian Goodwin's RBI double to right field.

Chicago responded in the fourth, sending nine men to the plate en route to five-run outburst. The Cubs took advantage of two walks by Reds starter Sonny Gray, setting up Hoerner, who lined a two-run double and then scored on Happ's two-run single one batter later. After reliever Michael Lorenzen walked the first hitter he faced, Rizzo closed the rally with a run-scoring groundout.

The Cubs stretched their lead to 7-3 with two runs in the fifth, getting an RBI triple from Maybin and an RBI groundout from Hoerner. Cincinnati drew to within 7-5 in the eighth behind run-scoring singles from Shogo Akiyama and Tyler Stephenson and brought the tying run to the plate with one out, but reliever Dan Winkler escaped further trouble.

Gray fell to 5-3 after allowing five runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings, with three walks and four strikeouts. Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay surrendered three runs on three hits in 3 2/3 innings with two walks and two strikeouts. Kyle Ryan (1-0) was the winner, allowing one hit in two-thirds of an inning.

Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas left the game with a left foot contusion in the bottom of the fifth inning after being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning. Castellanos had two hits for Cincinnati. The start of the game was delayed by rain for 75 minutes.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Student arrested for attending school in person, in protest

A high school senior was arrested Thursday after repeatedly showing up to the building in protest on days he had been scheduled for remote learning. Maverick Stow, 17, was issued a five-day suspension for appearing Tuesday at William Floyd ...

Moria migrants stuck on Lesbos island, locals oppose shelter plans

Thousands of migrants remained stranded on Lesbos island for a third day on streets near Greeces largest migrant camp on Friday, after fires burned the facility the ground.The Moria camp - notorious for poor living conditions - hosted more ...

UK economy extends recovery from COVID crash, grows by 6.6% in July

Britains economy grew for a third month in a row as the country tried to recover from its coronavirus lockdown crash, official data showed on Friday.Output expanded by 6.6 in July from June, helped by the further lifting of restrictions in ...

Taliban kill 16 Afghan servicemen in Nangarhar province

Kabul Afghanistan, September 11 ANISputnik The Taliban Islamist movement has attacked positions of the Afghan security forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, leaving 16 servicemen dead and some more injured, a local source told Sputni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020