Barcelona presidential elections to take place on March 20-21

Barcelona on Friday announced that the club's next presidential elections will take place on March 20-21, 2021. Barcelona Board of Directors agreed to the dates following its ordinary session.

"The Board of Directors, pursuant to the agreement made at a meeting last August 17, has convened the next elections for the club presidency for 20 and 21 March 2021, coinciding with the first weekend immediately after the start of the period set by the club statutes for the holding of the said elections," the club said in a statement. "Given the extraordinary circumstances derived from the Covid-19 pandemic and in order to safeguard everyone's health and encourage participation, the Board has decided that these elections can be hold throughout the whole weekend and at various sites around the territory, and that postal votes shall be permitted," it added.

According to Goal.com, present president Jose Maria Bartomeu will be replaced as he is not seeking re-election. In the recent times, he has been exposed to immense criticism for his role in Barcelona's declining fortunes on the pitch. Bartomeu could find himself ousted before March with a vote of no confidence having received more than 7,500 signatures from Barca members. 16,520 of the 140,000 current members would need to sign the vote by September 14 in order for it to be successful, Goal.com reported.

Barcelona have also announced that the Ordinary General Assembly of Delegate Members has been set for October 25 on the occasion of the game with Real Madrid CF. (ANI)