Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azarenka hopes she, Serena inspire mothers

Azarenka rallied to beat Williams 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 and advance to the U.S. Open final, where she will bid for her third major title. She and Williams became the first set of mothers to reach the semifinals of the same Grand Slam tournament.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 11-09-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 14:48 IST
Azarenka hopes she, Serena inspire mothers

Victoria Azarenka hopes the performance of mothers like herself and Serena Williams will inspire women to chase their dreams. Azarenka rallied to beat Williams 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 and advance to the U.S. Open final, where she will bid for her third major title.

She and Williams became the first set of mothers to reach the semifinals of the same Grand Slam tournament. There were nine mothers in the field. Azarenka, who gave birth to a son in 2016, says being a parent is the most important thing in her life but adds that "I'm a tennis player on the court, I'm a fighter on the court." She adds that "being a parent is the toughest thing. So once you can balance that, you can do anything." Azarenka ended Williams' latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Azarenka, a two-time Grand Slam champion, advanced to her first major final in seven years and will play 2018 U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka on Saturday. They were supposed to meet in the final of the Western & Southern Open, played this year in Flushing Meadows immediately before the U.S. Open, but Osaka withdraw because of a hamstring injury.

Williams appeared she would reach her third straight U.S. Open final easily after rolling through the first set. But Azarenka won five straight games to close out the second set and surge to a 3-0 lead in the third, going on to beat Williams for the first time in their 11 Grand Slam meetings..

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

ECB policymakers highlight risk from strong euro, nuancing Lagarde message

European Central Bank policymakers warned on Friday against complacency over low inflation and highlighted risks from a strong euro, nuancing the banks benign message from a day earlier, which some argued denied difficult realities.Speaking...

I don't wash dirty linen in public: Fadnavis on Khadse remarks

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said he has a lot of patience and does not wash dirty linen in public. His remarks come a day after his disgruntled party colleague Eknath Khadse accused Fadnavis of having direct or indire...

Japan ship operator to pay USD 9M over Mauritius oil spill

The Japanese operator of a bulk carrier that struck a coral reef and caused a widespread oil spill off the coast of Mauritius said Friday it will provide 1 billion yen USD 9 million to fund environmental projects and support the local fishi...

INTERVIEW-Top Italian designer takes on racism in fashion

By Sophie Davies Sept 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Stella Jean, the Haitian-Italian designer who has just announced a boycott of Milan Fashion Week, says she has suffered racism all her life.But it was only when the 41-year-old encounter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020