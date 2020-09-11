Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Koeman status as Barca great on the line in testing season

Koeman's only real success as a manager has come in his home country, winning league titles with Ajax Amsterdam and PSV Eindhoven as well as leading the national team to the European Championships before leaving the role to join Barca. His last major trophy came in 2008, a Copa del Rey triumph with Valencia which was one bright spot in a terrible campaign where he was then sacked with the team on the brink of the relegation zone.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 11-09-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 15:22 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Koeman status as Barca great on the line in testing season
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Ronald Koeman is beloved by Barcelona for scoring the club's most important goal ever but his reputation will be severely tested this season as he seeks to lead a team in need of major surgery through one of their darkest moments in recent memory. Among the Dutchman's many tasks is to ensure Lionel Messi stays motivated after the club's talisman sensationally tried to leave the club last month before deciding to stay for at least one more season.

Most importantly, he must devise a way to get the team winning again after a first trophyless season since 2008, which was compounded by the humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Unpopular president Josep Maria Bartomeu clung to the memory of Koeman's free-kick strike against Sampdoria which delivered Barca's first European Cup in 1992 when he presented the Dutchman as a figure the club and fans could all rally round.

Indeed, it is no exaggeration to say Koeman's status as a crucial figure of Johan Cruyff's 'Dream Team' earned him the job as much as his patchy record as a coach. Koeman's only real success as a manager has come in his home country, winning league titles with Ajax Amsterdam and PSV Eindhoven as well as leading the national team to the European Championships before leaving the role to join Barca.

His last major trophy came in 2008, a Copa del Rey triumph with Valencia which was one bright spot in a terrible campaign where he was then sacked with the team on the brink of the relegation zone. Koeman had tried to pull off a clear-out of high profile players at Valencia and faces a similar task at Barca, with Bartomeu warning right before the Dutchman's appointment that long-serving players would be shown the door.

Ivan Rakitic has already left for Sevilla while Koeman has told Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez they are no longer needed, although the club has yet to find a buyer for either player. The coach is keen to bring in Netherlands internationals Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay while Barca have also been in discussions with Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

But the club's ability to finance new arrivals is constrained by the COVID-19 pandemic and will hinge on them reducing the highest wage bill in world football. The club's financial problems and Messi's attempted move have led to increased pressure on president Bartomeu, with fans currently campaigning to force a vote of confidence against him.

Yet beyond the gloom there is also plenty of excitement about Ansu Fati, 17 who made an explosive rise from the youth academy into the first team last year and could genuinely be the heir to Messi whenever the Argentinian does choose to leave. Barca are resting for the first two weeks of the new season, which starts on Saturday, due to participating in the Champions League and begin their campaign at home to Villarreal on Sept. 27.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Austria opts for more face masks, smaller events as coronavirus advances

Austria is responding to an increase in coronavirus infections by making face-masks compulsory in more places including all shops and school corridors, and limiting the size of private events indoors to 50 people, the government said on Fri...

Thailand tightens border surveillance as Myanmar infections rise

Authorities in Thailand tightened security on Friday along its border with Myanmar and carried out COVID-19 tests in nearby towns to try to keep the virus out, as Myanmar tackles a surge in cases amid a second wave of infections. Both count...

Govt lists 23 new bills for Monsoon session

The government has listed 23 new bills, including 11 which seek to replace ordinances, for introduction in Parliaments Monsoon session beginning Monday. One of the ordinances the government plans to pass as a bill during the 18-day-long ses...

IndoSpace Named 'Best Developer of Industrial/Warehouse Real Estate in India' by Euromoney for Sixth Year in a Row

Also Wins the Award for Best Innovative Green Real Estate Developer In India - Ranks Amongst the Top Three Overall Developers in India for Second Year in a Row MUMBAI, India, Sept. 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- The prestigious Euromoney magazin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020