Left Menu
Development News Edition

Running gives both physical strength and mental calmness, says Chirag Shetty

India shuttler Chirag Shetty has spoken about the benefits of running and said it gives both physical strength and mental calmness.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 16:18 IST
Running gives both physical strength and mental calmness, says Chirag Shetty
India shuttler Chirag Shetty (Photo/Chirag Shetty Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India shuttler Chirag Shetty has spoken about the benefits of running and said it gives both physical strength and mental calmness. The Sports Authority of India regional center in Mumbai organised an online interaction with Shetty on Friday. The star shuttler, who was a recipient of the Arjuna Award at the virtual National Sports Awards last month, spoke on the importance of the ongoing Fit India Freedom Run.

Organised by the Sports Ministry, the run is the largest in the country that was launched on August 14 by the Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju. The run, to go on till October 2, has been lapped up by sportspersons and non-sportspersons from all spheres and has seen major reception. "I feel it is a great initiative not only for physical but also mental benefits. General public should join this movement and make it a grand success. Running helps you to a great extent," Chirag said.

The shuttler also added that some preconceived notions involved with running should change. "People have this notion that after running they will get tired, but what I feel after a run is that I've always felt really rejuvenated after I've come home. For a regular person also, it gives added energy once you get to your workplace. It gives you both the physical strength and builds the mental calmness," Chirag added.

The 23-year-old, who has forged a wonderful partnership with Satwik Rankireddy on the court, gives out an honest truth. "Great personalities can inspire you to take to running only up to some extent. But it has to come from within. You have to feel the happiness you get from inside only after a few days of running," the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist mentioned. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Black activists take Congolese statue from Dutch museum

In an action streamed live on Facebook, a group of activists took a Congolese funeral statue from a Dutch museum, saying they were recovering art looted during the colonial era. The activists were quickly arrested and the statue returned un...

Euro zone ministers pledge lasting fiscal support for economy

Euro zone finance ministers pledged continued fiscal support on Friday to get their economies running again after the COVID-19 crisis, chairman of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe said after they met in Berlin. At their first in-person meeting...

Microsoft takes aim at Sony with cloud gaming service

Microsoft will on Tuesday launch its Xbox cloud gaming service priced at 1 for new users first month, in a major drive to attract casual gamers with the promise of cutting ties to the living room and as competition with Sony heats up.Subscr...

Austria opts for more face masks, smaller events as coronavirus advances

Austria is responding to an increase in coronavirus infections by making face-masks compulsory in more places including all shops and school corridors, and limiting the size of private events indoors to 50 people, the government said on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020