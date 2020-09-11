Running gives both physical strength and mental calmness, says Chirag Shetty

India shuttler Chirag Shetty has spoken about the benefits of running and said it gives both physical strength and mental calmness. The Sports Authority of India regional center in Mumbai organised an online interaction with Shetty on Friday. The star shuttler, who was a recipient of the Arjuna Award at the virtual National Sports Awards last month, spoke on the importance of the ongoing Fit India Freedom Run.

Organised by the Sports Ministry, the run is the largest in the country that was launched on August 14 by the Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju. The run, to go on till October 2, has been lapped up by sportspersons and non-sportspersons from all spheres and has seen major reception. "I feel it is a great initiative not only for physical but also mental benefits. General public should join this movement and make it a grand success. Running helps you to a great extent," Chirag said.

The shuttler also added that some preconceived notions involved with running should change. "People have this notion that after running they will get tired, but what I feel after a run is that I've always felt really rejuvenated after I've come home. For a regular person also, it gives added energy once you get to your workplace. It gives you both the physical strength and builds the mental calmness," Chirag added.

The 23-year-old, who has forged a wonderful partnership with Satwik Rankireddy on the court, gives out an honest truth. "Great personalities can inspire you to take to running only up to some extent. But it has to come from within. You have to feel the happiness you get from inside only after a few days of running," the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist mentioned. (ANI)