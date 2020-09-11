The following are the top/expected stories at 17.30 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Innings report of first ODI between England and Australia STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-BCCI-AGM Can't be held online, BCCI indefinitely postpones its AGM due to COVID-19 pandemic New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The BCCI has indefinitely postponed its Annual General Meeting, supposed to be held by September 30, due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the meeting cannot be held online. SPO-IPL-KXIP-PREVIEW Will another revamp and Rahul-Kumble partnership work for KXIP? New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) A restructured Kings XI Punjab have all the required ingredients to achieve success in the upcoming IPL but they have to ensure that good starts are not squandered and their overseas combination is apt.

SPO-CRI-HOLDING-BLM Holding criticises England, Australia teams for not taking a knee in support of BLM Manchester, Sep 11 (PTI) Fast-bowling great Michael Holding has criticised the England and Australian cricket teams for not taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Movement during their ongoing limited-overs series. SPO-CRI-CSA South Africa's Olympic body takes control of CSA, asks its board to step aside pending investigation Johannesburg, Sep 11 (PTI) South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) has asked Cricket South Africa's board to step aside as it investigates "many instances of maladministration and malpractice" in the crisis-ridden organisation. SPO-GOLF-SHARMA Sharma lands rare albatross, but cards 73, lies 93rd in Spain (Eds: Corrects score in para 2) Vilamoura (Spain), Sep 11 (PTI) A rare albatross on the penultimate hole of the opening round brought Indian golfer Shunhankar Sharma to par in one swoop but the double bogey on the last one spoilt the effort at the 2020 Portugal Masters.

SPO-GOLF-IND-WOM Tvesa Tied-17 after opening round in Switzerland, Diksha struggles Holzhausern (Switzerland), Sep 11 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik was lying Tied-17 at the end of the first round while her compatriot Diksha Dagar tumbled down after an early birdie at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open. SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Slow start for Lahiri, needs strong second round to make cut at Safeway Napa (California), Sep 11 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri ran into early trouble after starting from the back nine in the first round of the Safeway Open Championship, ending the opening day at two-over 74 to be Tied-128. SPO-CRI-CSK-CHAHAR Deepak Chahar gets BCCI clearance to start training Dubai, Sep 11 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar will start training from Friday, having got the necessary BCCI clearance following his recovery from COVID-19. SPO-CRI-STYRIS-IPL I would put Rayudu in there to take Raina's place in CSK: Styris New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris feels Ambati Rayudu is the ideal candidate to bat at number three for Chennai Super Kings after Suresh Raina's pullout from the upcoming IPL. SPO-CRI-CPL-FINAL Trinbago Knight Riders canter to CPL title (Eds: Recasting overnight story) Tarouba, Sep 11 (PTI) Skipper Kieron Pollard produced a magical spell before Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo went on a six-hitting spree to take Trinbago Knight Riders to a deserving Caribbean Premier League title with an eight-wicket victory over St Lucia Zouks in the final.