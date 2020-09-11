Left Menu
The following are the top/expected stories at 17.30 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Innings report of first ODI between England and Australia STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-BCCI-AGM Can't be held online, BCCI indefinitely postpones its AGM due to COVID-19 pandemic New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The BCCI has indefinitely postponed its Annual General Meeting, supposed to be held by September 30, due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the meeting cannot be held online. SPO-IPL-KXIP-PREVIEW Will another revamp and Rahul-Kumble partnership work for KXIP? New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) A restructured Kings XI Punjab have all the required ingredients to achieve success in the upcoming IPL but they have to ensure that good starts are not squandered and their overseas combination is apt.

SPO-CRI-HOLDING-BLM Holding criticises England, Australia teams for not taking a knee in support of BLM Manchester, Sep 11 (PTI) Fast-bowling great Michael Holding has criticised the England and Australian cricket teams for not taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Movement during their ongoing limited-overs series. SPO-CRI-CSA South Africa's Olympic body takes control of CSA, asks its board to step aside pending investigation Johannesburg, Sep 11 (PTI) South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) has asked Cricket South Africa's board to step aside as it investigates "many instances of maladministration and malpractice" in the crisis-ridden organisation. SPO-GOLF-SHARMA Sharma lands rare albatross, but cards 73, lies 93rd in Spain (Eds: Corrects score in para 2) Vilamoura (Spain), Sep 11 (PTI) A rare albatross on the penultimate hole of the opening round brought Indian golfer Shunhankar Sharma to par in one swoop but the double bogey on the last one spoilt the effort at the 2020 Portugal Masters.

SPO-GOLF-IND-WOM Tvesa Tied-17 after opening round in Switzerland, Diksha struggles Holzhausern (Switzerland), Sep 11 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik was lying Tied-17 at the end of the first round while her compatriot Diksha Dagar tumbled down after an early birdie at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open. SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Slow start for Lahiri, needs strong second round to make cut at Safeway Napa (California), Sep 11 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri ran into early trouble after starting from the back nine in the first round of the Safeway Open Championship, ending the opening day at two-over 74 to be Tied-128. SPO-CRI-CSK-CHAHAR Deepak Chahar gets BCCI clearance to start training Dubai, Sep 11 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar will start training from Friday, having got the necessary BCCI clearance following his recovery from COVID-19. SPO-CRI-STYRIS-IPL I would put Rayudu in there to take Raina's place in CSK: Styris New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris feels Ambati Rayudu is the ideal candidate to bat at number three for Chennai Super Kings after Suresh Raina's pullout from the upcoming IPL. SPO-CRI-CPL-FINAL Trinbago Knight Riders canter to CPL title (Eds: Recasting overnight story) Tarouba, Sep 11 (PTI) Skipper Kieron Pollard produced a magical spell before Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo went on a six-hitting spree to take Trinbago Knight Riders to a deserving Caribbean Premier League title with an eight-wicket victory over St Lucia Zouks in the final.

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

ANALYSIS-Free speech, gun rights on collision course in United States, some legal experts say

The robust American traditions of free speech and gun rights are clashing at anti-racism protests this year in a way rarely seen before in the United States, legal scholars and law enforcement leaders say.The First Amendment of the United S...

IPL 13: Training and living in the bubble is very different, says Chahal

By Nitin Srivastava Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal feels that this years Indian Premier League IPL will be very different from the usual as there are many challenges for players to deal with due to the coronavirus ...

Big European states call for cryptocurrency curbs to protect consumers

Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands called on the European Commission to draw up strict regulation for asset-backed cryptocurrencies such as stablecoins to protect consumers and preserve state sovereignty in monetary policy. T...

FACTBOX-Tennis-Naomi Osaka v Victoria Azarenka

A look at the key facts and records of Japans Naomi Osaka and Belarusian Victoria Azarenka before their U.S. Open final on Saturday prefix number denotes seeding 4-NAOMI OSAKAAge 22 WTA ranking 9 Highest ranking 1Grand Slam titles 2 Austral...
