Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League to defer 'test events' after government restrictions

He predicted the 20 clubs would lose a combined 700 million pounds ($895.93 million) if fans are barred from stadiums this season. Brighton & Hove Albion allowed 2,500 fans to their pre-season friendly against Chelsea and the Premier League believe clubs are set up to provide safe environments.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-09-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 19:36 IST
Soccer-Premier League to defer 'test events' after government restrictions
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Premier League said it will defer 'test events' with fans after the government's decision this week to cap the amount of spectators inside venues at 1,000. With the new season starting this weekend there was hope that fans might be allowed back in stadiums, under strict health protocols, from Oct. 1 but that now looks unlikely.

No fans have been allowed at Premier League games since last season resumed in June following a three-month hiatus caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Premier League have written to the government to voice their disappointment at the situation provoked by a rise in coronavirus infections.

"With test events now capped at 1,000 supporters, we believe they will not provide any opportunity to properly test and evaluate measures designed to maximise fan safety," the statement read. "Therefore, Premier League clubs will defer holding test events until a sufficient number of fans are allowed back to enable thorough trials to take place.

"At 1,000 supporters, not only would there be little to learn from a test event, but each match would be heavily loss-making." Earlier this week Premier League chief Richard Masters said it was 'absolutely critical' for fans to return. He predicted the 20 clubs would lose a combined 700 million pounds ($895.93 million) if fans are barred from stadiums this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion allowed 2,500 fans to their pre-season friendly against Chelsea and the Premier League believe clubs are set up to provide safe environments. "Our clubs have already prepared test events and can offer larger scale trials to prove it is possible to produce bio-secure, safe environments, as was proved through the successful delivery of Project Restart," the statement added. ($1 = 0.7813 pounds)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Half million Oregonians evacuate as death toll in West wildfires rises to 16

Around half a million people in Oregon evacuated as dozens of extreme, wind-driven wildfires scorched U.S. West Coast states on Friday, destroying thousands of homes and killing at least 16 people, state and local authorities said. In south...

UP: Constable kills herself after her husband is killed by family

A constable killed herself by hanging in Lohta village here on Friday allegedly because her husband was killed by her family members who were against their marriage, police said. Rinki Rajpur 27 was found hanging in a room of her relatives ...

Woman tries to end life 2 days after husband commits suicide

A 25-year-old woman distraught at the death of her husband a couple of days ago attempted suicide on Friday by jumping off the 3rd floor of a shopping mall in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said. Sanya Suman has sustained a deep injury on...

COVID-19: R'than to give second chance to university students unable to appear for final year exams

University students in Rajasthan who are unable to take final year exams during the coronavirus crisis will be given another opportunity to appear for them, the state government said on Friday. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020