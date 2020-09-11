One staffer tested positive in latest MLB results

One staff member and zero players tested positive in the latest round of COVID-19 results released Friday by Major League Baseball and the players association. A total of 11,669 monitoring samples were collected and tested from Sept. 4-10.

There have been no positive tests among players for 12 consecutive days. It brings the total number to date to 86 positive tests (55 players and 31 staff members) out of 115,337 samples, a positivity rate of 0.07 percent.