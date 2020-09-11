Left Menu
Serena stunned by Azarenka comeback in U.S. Open semis Victoria Azarenka stunned Serena Williams 1-6 6-3 6-3 in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Thursday, denying the American the chance of winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title on home soil this year.

Sports News Roundup: Henderson happy with solid start at ANA Inspiration; Messi staying at Barca 'fantastic' says coach Koeman and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Birthday girl Henderson happy with solid start at ANA Inspiration

Brooke Henderson plans to celebrate her birthday and a solid start to the ANA Inspiration with a slice of cake after signing for a four-under-par 68 and a share of fourth place at the year's second major. The Canadian, who turned 23 on Thursday, found herself in a four-way tie for the lead after her morning round at Mission Hills Country Club before being overtaken by American Nelly Korda, who leads the field on six-under.

Messi staying at Barca 'fantastic' says coach Koeman

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has hailed the news that Lionel Messi is staying with the team for the coming season after the Argentine kept the club on tenterhooks by trying to force a move away for free last month. Barca's all-time top scorer confirmed last week that he would remain at the club where he has spent his entire career for the coming season and began training with new coach Koeman for the first time on Monday.

Serena stunned by Azarenka comeback in U.S. Open semis

Victoria Azarenka stunned Serena Williams 1-6 6-3 6-3 in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Thursday, denying the American the chance of winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title on home soil this year. Azarenka will play Japan's Naomi Osaka on Saturday in her third final at Flushing Meadows, having lost the previous two to Williams in 2012 and 2013.

Azarenka and Osaka have unfinished business at U.S. Open final

Victoria Azarenka and Naomi Osaka were set for a title clash two weeks back before the Japanese withdrew due to injury but the former world number ones will have another chance to establish supremacy during Saturday's U.S. Open women's singles final. A left hamstring injury forced the 22-year-old Osaka to pull out from the final of the Western & Southern Open, which was played at the Grand Slam venue at Flushing Meadows this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MLB roundup: Royals' Singer take no-no into 8th, beats Indians

Rookie Brady Singer carried a no-hit bid into the eighth inning and Maikel Franco drove in five runs to lift the visiting Kansas City Royals to an 11-1 romp over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday. Making his ninth career start, Singer (2-4) lost his no-hit bid when Austin Hedges slapped a single to right field with two outs in the eighth inning. The 24-year-old right-hander quickly settled himself and fanned Delino DeShields for his eighth strikeout over eight scoreless innings.

U.S. Open order of play on Friday

Order of play on the main show court on the 12th day of the U.S. Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Arthur Ashe Stadium Fans jeer during moment of silence as NFL season kicks off

The National Football League season kicked off under a cloud on Thursday after fans jeered during a moment of silence for social justice ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Houston Texans. The Super Bowl champion Chiefs allowed less than 17,000 fans inside the normally rocking 75,000-seat Arrowhead Stadium and required the spectators to wear masks and stay socially distant during the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier League, NFL and cricket wrestle with BLM response

The English Premier League, the most popular domestic TV product in world sport, kicks off on Saturday having decided to replace the Black Lives Matter logo on players' shirts with a "No Room for Racism" patch. The move is indicative of the delicate position many sports teams and organisations find themselves in as they seek to show support for victims of injustice and send a strong anti-racism message while fearing a backlash from those opposed to aligning with movements that some say have wider political aims.

Colombian Martinez wins stage 13 of the Tour de France

Colombian Dani Martinez won the 13th stage of the Tour de France, a 191.5-km trek from Chatel-Guyon on Friday.

Explainer: How the Tokyo Games might look in 2021

Japan's Olympic Minister insists the rearranged Tokyo2020 Games must be held "at any cost", while the International Olympic Committee says only that it is committed to delivering a safe event. But with less than a year before the July 23-Aug. 8 Games are due to start, the hugest of question marks remains over whether they can ever take place.

