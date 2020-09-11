Left Menu
Hopefully Trevor Bayliss will surpass Tom: Muralitharan on SRH's new head coach

"In the last seven years, Tom (Moody) was very good with us, and hopefully, Trevor Bayliss will do a better job," Muralitharan said in a video shared by the franchise on its official Twitter handle. The bowling coach, one of the game's greatest spinners, said this year the franchise is looking forward to giving opportunities to the youngsters.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:36 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling consultant Muttiah Muralitharan is hopeful his past experience of working with the franchise's new head coach Trevor Bayliss would help them a great deal in the upcoming IPL. The spin legend said on Friday he is looking forward to work with Bayliss.

"I know him, he had coached me as well for four years in Sri Lanka. We know each other and I think it is a new addition and it is a different way of thinking. "In the last seven years, Tom (Moody) was very good with us, and hopefully, Trevor Bayliss will do a better job," Muralitharan said in a video shared by the franchise on its official Twitter handle.

The bowling coach, one of the game's greatest spinners, said this year the franchise is looking forward to giving opportunities to the youngsters. Sunrisers have five young Indian players -- Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmad, Priyam Garg and Sanjay Yadav -- in their squad.

"This year we went with very young talent because we are looking at giving opportunities to the youngsters and try to get the best out of them," Muralitharan said. "When I come to training, without bowling it will be boring so I thought to give them a hand because there are not as many net bowlers. We had to bring net bowlers from India," he added.

He said the team is eagerly awaiting the arrival of star players David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Jonny Bairstow, who are engaged in a limited overs series in England at the moment. "Boys are training very hard and we are looking forward to the big guns to come, they are yet to come. We are looking forward to the first match." The 1996 World Cup winner said that it will be a different experience playing without fans.

"It is something different for us because we have never played a cricket game without fans. "So, definitely we are going to miss the fans, and hopefully, all the fans will be supporting us through the TV and give all the good blessings for the SunRisers. Hopefully, we will win this tournament," he said.

Moved out of India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the 13th edition of the league will be held in the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10..

