Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roglic imperial on Tour de France Stage 13 won by Martinez

Bernal fell back to 59 seconds behind Roglic, the winner of last year's Spanish Vuelta who is increasingly looking the firm favorite to win in Paris in eight days. The intense stage, one of this race's hardest with seven ascents of note, was won by Colombian rider Daniel Martinez.

PTI | Puymary | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:41 IST
Roglic imperial on Tour de France Stage 13 won by Martinez

The slow-burning fight for the Tour de France's yellow jersey erupted in earnest on the remains of a once-giant volcano on Friday, with race leader Primoz Roglic using its punishing slopes to grow his overall lead. One of the big losers of the day was Egan Bernal, last year's champion from Colombia who was unable to match Roglic's pace on the arduous ascent of the Puy Mary. Bernal tumbled from second to third in the overall standings and slumped exhausted across his handlebars at the top.

Tadej Pogacar, the only rider able to stay with Roglic on the last climb, vaulted to second overall. He trails Roglic by 44 seconds. Bernal fell back to 59 seconds behind Roglic, the winner of last year's Spanish Vuelta who is increasingly looking the firm favorite to win in Paris in eight days.

The intense stage, one of this race's hardest with seven ascents of note, was won by Colombian rider Daniel Martinez. He had been part of a breakaway of lower-order riders. German rider Lennard Kämna was second on the climb up the Puy Mary.

The 191-kilometer (119-mile) trek through the hills and mountains of the Massif Central range was one of the toughest of this Tour, with the greatest total elevation gain of any stage — a whopping 4,400 meters of climbing in all. The effort was written large on the face of Bernal and other riders as they slowly lost contact with Roglic on the last climb, rearing upward with gradients of 15 per cent.

The Slovenian described it as a "hard climb" but made it look easy, showing how hard it will be for rivals to wrest the yellow jersey from his shoulders in the last week. "Every day is closer and closer to the end," he said.

At the start of Stage 13, just 1 minute, 42 seconds separated Roglic and 10th-placed Spanish rider Mikel Landa — the smallest Stage 13 gap between the top 10 of any Tour since World War II. But that all changed on the road.

French riders Guillaume Martin and Romain Bardet, who had been third and fourth overall, respectively, both tumbled out of the top 10. Bardet was hindered by a mid-stage crash that also took down Dutch rider Bauke Mollema, who had been 13th. Bardet scraped himself off the tarmac and carried on but an injury to Mollema forced him to abandon what had been his tenth Tour.

The riders will have no respite in the coming weekend of climbing ahead of the second and last rest-day on Monday, when all racers and team staff will be tested again for COVID-19. Saturday's lumpy Stage 14 with one mountain pass, multiple hills and a downhill finish to the gastronomic city of Lyon isn't likely to shake up the top order. Top contenders will be bracing instead for a very tough uphill finish on Stage 15 on Sunday.

Sunday's long and winding ascent of the Grand Colombier in the Jura mountains, one of five ranges scaled by this Tour, could again shake up rankings. It is preceded by a rapid succession of two other tough climbs that will burn the riders' legs before they battle on the steep slopes to the finish.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

EU warns UK that Brexit deal breach will scuttle a new deal

The 27 European Union nations presented a firmly united front to the UK on Friday after the British government said it plans to violate part of their Brexit divorce agreement, warning London that there was little chance of a new trade deal ...

Black man must wear mask, over his objection, during trial

A Black man who is going to trial for murder must wear a mask even though he thinks it could prejudice jurors against him, a judge ruled. Carine Reeves, of New York, contended that a mask would subject him to racial profiling and stereotypi...

US STOCKS-Wall Street poised for second straight weekly drop

The SP and Nasdaq were lower on Friday as early gains in the technology sector and growth names faded, with each of the three major Wall Street averages on track for their second straight weekly decline.After rising to a record high of 61.8...

Delhi Metro to resume full services from Saturday, DMRC chief appeals to people to 'break peak hour rush'

With the Delhi Metro set to resume full services from Saturday, DMRC chief Mangu Singh appealed to commuters to follow staggered timings for travelling to break the peak hour rush and ensure social distancing in view of the COVID-19 pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020