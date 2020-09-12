Left Menu
NFL monitoring air quality, could postpone 49ers opener

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is ready to adjust if the NFL moves the Week 1 game from Santa Clara due to the raging fires and poor air quality in northern California. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan did not cancel practice Friday afternoon, when the air quality rating was 194.

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 12-09-2020 01:30 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 01:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is ready to adjust if the NFL moves the Week 1 game from Santa Clara due to the raging fires and poor air quality in northern California. The NFC champion San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to kick off the 2020 season at Levi's Stadium. But air quality ratings could trigger postponement or a change of venue.

"I'm sure discussions are going on right now to figure out the best and safest option," Kingsbury said Friday. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan did not cancel practice Friday afternoon, when the air quality rating was 194. If it hits 200, the 49ers would encourage the NFL, which makes the final decision, to postpone the game, Shanahan said.

"Once it gets to 200," Shanahan explained to KNBR Radio, "... you're not allowed to be out there after that. If it gets to 200 that would be a huge deal. I know when it's above 150 that does affect a certain group of people that happen to be higher risk, pre-existing conditions, if it got above 150 you could lose a few players, but 200 is the mark where you can't go out there." The Cardinals are scheduled to travel to California on Saturday.

