Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seahawks special teams coordinator Schneider takes indefinite leave

Seattle Seahawks special teams coordinator Brian Schneider has left the team indefinitely for personal reasons, coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday. Schneider, 49, is in his 11th season as Seattle's special teams coordinator. He came to the Seahawks in 2010 with Carroll after the latter left Southern California to be Seattle's coach.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 04:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 04:26 IST
Seahawks special teams coordinator Schneider takes indefinite leave

Seattle Seahawks special teams coordinator Brian Schneider has left the team indefinitely for personal reasons, coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday. Carroll didn't divulge why Schneider needs to step away.

Assistant special teams coach Larry Izzo will run the unit during Schneider's leave. Schneider, 49, is in his 11th season as Seattle's special teams coordinator. He came to the Seahawks in 2010 with Carroll after the latter left Southern California to be Seattle's coach. Schneider spent 2009 at USC.

Schneider also coached special teams for the then-Oakland Raiders for two seasons (2007-08). He had other college stints at Colorado State (1994-2002), UCLA (2003-05) and Iowa State (2006). Schneider was a linebacker at Colorado State from 1990-93. He earned first team All-Western Athletic Conference honors as a senior.

Also, backup offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Receiver Phillip Dorsett (foot) is questionable. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Prosecutor looking into the origins of Russia probe resigns

A federal prosecutor who was helping lead the investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe has resigned from the Justice Department, a spokesman said Friday. Nora Dannehy was a top prosecutor on a team led by US Attorney John Du...

Venezuela's Maduro says 'U.S. spy' captured in Falcon

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday that a U.S. spy was captured near an oil refining complex in the northwest of the country, which is going through a severe fuel shortage crisis. Yesterday we captured a U.S. spy in Falcon s...

K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans

For K-pop superstars BTS, 2020 is turning out to be a good year, with the group becoming the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart -- if only they could celebrate with their fans.The groups first Eng...

Key aide to prosecutor reviewing origins of Trump-Russia probe resigns

A senior aide to the Connecticut federal prosecutor in charge of investigating the origins of the FBIs probe into contacts between Donald Trumps 2016 campaign and Russia has resigned from the Justice Department, a spokesman for the prosecut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020