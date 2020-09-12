Left Menu
Development News Edition

Phillies pummel Marlins behind Nola, McCutchen

Aaron Nola struck out 10, and Andrew McCutchen went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 11-0 win over the host Miami Marlins in the first game of Friday night's doubleheader. In his first three at-bats, McCutchen saw just four pitches, taking a strike before hammering a double, two-run homer and RBI single -- all hard-hit balls.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 05:27 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 05:27 IST
Phillies pummel Marlins behind Nola, McCutchen

Aaron Nola struck out 10, and Andrew McCutchen went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 11-0 win over the host Miami Marlins in the first game of Friday night's doubleheader. Nola (5-3) pitched a complete-game, seven-inning three-hitter -- all singles -- walking none. Two of the singles were by Brian Anderson, who produced Miami's first hit of the game in the fifth inning.

It was Nola's first career complete game. He threw 106 pitches, saving Philadelphia's bullpen. In his first three at-bats, McCutchen saw just four pitches, taking a strike before hammering a double, two-run homer and RBI single -- all hard-hit balls. He saw just six pitches in the entire game.

Rhys Hoskins added a three-run homer, and Jean Segura slugged a two-run double for the Phillies (22-19). Adam Haseley also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Marlins rookie lefty Trevor Rogers (1-1), who struck out 10 in his previous start, had his first rough outing, allowing nine hits and nine runs, eight earned, in three-plus innings. He struck out the side in the first and finished with five punchouts.

With the loss, the Marlins (20-20) are 3-10 at Marlins Park, the worst home record in the majors. Philadelphia opened the scoring with four runs in the third.

Haseley started the rally by pulling a one-out double that one-hopped the wall in right-center. On the next pitch, McCutchen hammered a high fastball to left for his sixth homer of the season. Hoskins kept the rally going by knocking an infield single into the left-side shift. Then, after J.T. Realmuto was hit by a pitch, Segura pulled a line-drive, two-run double to left. The Phillies knocked Rogers out of the game in the fourth. Phil Gosselin opened the rally by reaching on third baseman Brian Anderson's throwing error. After that, Rogers gave up four straight hits, including RBI singles by Haseley and McCutchen and Hoskins' homer.

Philadelphia capped the scoring in the fifth, getting RBI doubles from rookie Alec Bohm and Haseley. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Wildfires rage across U.S. Northwest, California governor blames climate change

Wildfires that have already destroyed at least half a dozen small towns in the northwestern United States raged largely uncontrolled on Friday as Californias governor called the fire season evidence of a climate emergency. As of Friday afte...

Oregon wildfire melts trucks, leaves warlike destruction in wake

Matt Manson stared at the burned-out corpse of his pick-up truck on Friday, which sat on a blackened driveway in front of a smoldering pile of rubble that once was his house.Like other residents of the small agricultural town of Phoenix, Or...

Argentina debt deal opens door for $13 bln provincial revamp

Argentinas provinces from Buenos Aires to wine region Mendoza are readying to revamp a combined 13 billion in debt, after a successful sovereign debt restructuring opened the door for local governments to resolve their regional crises. The ...

Tennis-'She's ready': Azarenka's coach confident ahead of U.S. Open final

Victoria Azarenka is in top form and ready to go the distance in her first Grand Slam final in seven years, coach Dorian Descloix said on Friday, a day ahead of her U.S. Open showdown against former champion Naomi Osaka.Physically shes read...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020