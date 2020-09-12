Left Menu
Development News Edition

Voit homers twice as Yankees cap DH sweep of Orioles

Luke Voit hit three-run homers in consecutive innings, Masahiro Tanaka pitched five strong innings, and the New York Yankees completed a doubleheader sweep of the visiting Baltimore Orioles with a 10-1 victory Friday night.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 08:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 08:14 IST
Voit homers twice as Yankees cap DH sweep of Orioles

Luke Voit hit three-run homers in consecutive innings, Masahiro Tanaka pitched five strong innings, and the New York Yankees completed a doubleheader sweep of the visiting Baltimore Orioles with a 10-1 victory Friday night. The Yankees (24-21) swept a doubleheader for the second time this season and outscored Baltimore 16-1 in their sixth doubleheader of the season.

Baltimore (20-24) lost its third straight following a four-game winning streak that included three home wins over the Yankees last weekend. Voit hit his first homer when he slugged a 1-2 fastball from Asher Wojciechowski into the Yankee bullpen in center field with no outs in the fourth. He tied Mike Trout for the major league lead with 16 homers when he blasted a 2-0 slider from Wojciechowski into the left field seats in the fifth.

Voit's latest homers occurred after New York scored four times in the first off Baltimore rookie Keegan Akin (0-1). The burly first baseman set a career-high with six RBIs and recorded his fifth career multi-homer game. Baltimore opened the scoring with a DJ Stewart homer in the top of the first, giving him homers in five consecutive games.

DJ LeMahieu, who reached three times, scored the first run on a fielder's choice when shortstop Jose Iglesias' throw to the plate bounced in front of catcher Chance Sisco. Gleyber Torres snapped a 1-1 tie with an RBI single, and Miguel Andujar laced a two-run double to the base of the left field wall. Tanaka (2-2) settled down after a slow beginning, allowing one run on three hits. He struck out five, walked none, and threw 91 pitches.

Tanaka allowed four of the first six hitters to reach, but after plunking Renato Nunez in the second inning, he the last 12 batters he faced, getting four strikeouts in that span. Stewart hit his sixth homer in five games and fourth against the Yankees in that span.

The Orioles mustered just six hits in the doubleheader, four in the nightcap. After blanking the Yankees in 5 1/3 innings Saturday, Akin got two outs and allowed four runs on three hits.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

At least 11 injured in Mexico teachers' college protest

State police in central Mexico said 11 officers were injured by student protesters Friday, while video circulated on social media showing a police bus hitting and knocking over at least one demonstrator. Michoacan state Public Safety Secret...

Rays top Red Sox with historic all-lefty lineup

Blake Snell spun 5 13 shutout innings, Nate Lowe homered twice in a four-RBI night, and the Tampa Bay Rays walloped the Boston Red Sox 11-1 Friday in St. Petersburg, Fla., using a historic lineup to do it. Snell 4-1 topped his previous long...

Tennis-Siegemund's U.S. Open women's doubles triumph marred by personal loss

Laura Siegemund said she was filled with mixed emotions after capturing the U.S. Open womens doubles crown with Russias Vera Zvonareva on Friday, the day of her aunts funeral. Siegemunds aunt, Helga, the twin sister of her mother, died from...

Marlins earn split of doubleheader with Phillies

Jorge Alfaro produced his fourth straight multiple-RBI game, leading the host Miami Marlins to a doubleheader split with a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. The Phillies won the first game 11-0, but the Marlins are now...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020