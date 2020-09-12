Left Menu
Development News Edition

Isles halve deficit vs. Lightning with late goals

Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday afternoon. The sixth-seeded Islanders squandered a two-goal third period lead before Nelson picked off a Ryan McDonagh clearing pass to begin a sequence that ended with Nelson taking a pass from Anthony Beauvillier and firing a shot over a sliding McDonagh and past Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 08:35 IST
Isles halve deficit vs. Lightning with late goals

Brock Nelson scored with 3:25 left in the third period Friday night to snap a tie, and the New York Islanders beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals in Edmonton. The second-seeded Lightning still lead the best-of-seven series two games to one. Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

The sixth-seeded Islanders squandered a two-goal third period lead before Nelson picked off a Ryan McDonagh clearing pass to begin a sequence that ended with Nelson taking a pass from Anthony Beauvillier and firing a shot over a sliding McDonagh and past Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. Cal Clutterbuck scored in the first, Adam Pelech and Beauvillier scored in the second and Jean-Gabriel Pageau added an empty-netter with 35.7 seconds left for the Islanders. Goalie Semyon Varlamov made 34 saves.

Mikhail Sergachev, Ondrej Palat and Tyler Johnson scored for the Lightning, who had their six-game winning streak snapped. Vasilevskiy recorded 31 saves. Clutterbuck opened the scoring by putting back the rebound of a Ryan Pulock shot with 7:02 left in the first.

Sergachev tied the game with 3:29 remaining in the opening period off a feed from Yanni Gourde, who faked a slap shot to bring Pageau to his knees. Sergachev got open in the crease and beat Varlamov with the backhand. The Islanders scored twice in exactly two minutes in the second half of the middle period. Pelech's shot caromed in off the far post with 8:10 left before Beauvillier squeezed a shot through Vasilevskiy's armpit.

Palat took a pass from Nikita Kucherov and poked home a power-play goal to pull the Lightning within one at the 2:32 mark of the third. Tampa Bay tied the score with 7:56 left, when Johnson put his stick up to redirect a slapshot by Erik Cernak. The goal was upheld upon review. Pageau was slashed by Kucherov as he scored his empty-netter and turned to fight Kucherov, which set off a brawl near the Lightning net. The Islanders' Matt Martin and Tampa Bay's Barclay Goodrow then fought immediately after the faceoff.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to inaugurate 1.75 lakh homes built under PM Awas Yojana in MP today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 1.75 lakh houses built in Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural on Saturday. The Prime Minister will participate in the program through video conferencing and will also talk w...

At least 11 injured in Mexico teachers' college protest

State police in central Mexico said 11 officers were injured by student protesters Friday, while video circulated on social media showing a police bus hitting and knocking over at least one demonstrator. Michoacan state Public Safety Secret...

Rays top Red Sox with historic all-lefty lineup

Blake Snell spun 5 13 shutout innings, Nate Lowe homered twice in a four-RBI night, and the Tampa Bay Rays walloped the Boston Red Sox 11-1 Friday in St. Petersburg, Fla., using a historic lineup to do it. Snell 4-1 topped his previous long...

Tennis-Siegemund's U.S. Open women's doubles triumph marred by personal loss

Laura Siegemund said she was filled with mixed emotions after capturing the U.S. Open womens doubles crown with Russias Vera Zvonareva on Friday, the day of her aunts funeral. Siegemunds aunt, Helga, the twin sister of her mother, died from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020