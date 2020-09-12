Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Thiem grinds through two tiebreaks to reach U.S. Open final

Dominic Thiem advanced to his second Grand Slam final of 2020, digging out a win over third seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-2 7-6(7) 7-6(5) at the U.S. Open on Friday. Thiem seized the early momentum inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, handily carrying the first set without dropping a single first-serve point, but a double fault and a forehand error saw him hand Medvedev the break and the early lead in the second.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 08:56 IST
Tennis-Thiem grinds through two tiebreaks to reach U.S. Open final

Dominic Thiem advanced to his second Grand Slam final of 2020, digging out a win over third seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-2 7-6(7) 7-6(5) at the U.S. Open on Friday.

Thiem seized the early momentum inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, handily carrying the first set without dropping a single first-serve point, but a double fault and a forehand error saw him hand Medvedev the break and the early lead in the second. The Australian Open runner-up spent the remainder of the frame playing catch up, converting on a critical break to level the score 5-5 before the 24-year-old Russian dragged it into a tiebreak.

The 27-year-old Austrian, who had a trainer examine his ankle before the third set, slipped and fell twice in the match, unfurling a string of frustrated exclamations in the second incident, but regained his cool to survive yet another tiebreak to clinch the affair with a power forehand and a roar. "I played my best tennis then towards the end of the sets," said Thiem, who is gunning for a maiden Grand Slam title. "Both tiebreaks were amazing. Tiebreaks are mentally a tough thing. I don't like them at all to be honest.

"I'm really happy to be through. It was a great semi-final," he added. Thiem will take on Germany's Alexander Zverev in Sunday's U.S. Open final.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to inaugurate 1.75 lakh homes built under PM Awas Yojana in MP today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 1.75 lakh houses built in Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural on Saturday. The Prime Minister will participate in the program through video conferencing and will also talk w...

At least 11 injured in Mexico teachers' college protest

State police in central Mexico said 11 officers were injured by student protesters Friday, while video circulated on social media showing a police bus hitting and knocking over at least one demonstrator. Michoacan state Public Safety Secret...

Rays top Red Sox with historic all-lefty lineup

Blake Snell spun 5 13 shutout innings, Nate Lowe homered twice in a four-RBI night, and the Tampa Bay Rays walloped the Boston Red Sox 11-1 Friday in St. Petersburg, Fla., using a historic lineup to do it. Snell 4-1 topped his previous long...

Tennis-Siegemund's U.S. Open women's doubles triumph marred by personal loss

Laura Siegemund said she was filled with mixed emotions after capturing the U.S. Open womens doubles crown with Russias Vera Zvonareva on Friday, the day of her aunts funeral. Siegemunds aunt, Helga, the twin sister of her mother, died from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020