Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olson's five RBIs pace Athletics to win over Rangers

Oakland has now won three games in a row and six of its past nine contests after four consecutive postponements because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The stage was set early on for this blowout when Texas starter Luis Garcia, who was only scheduled to pitch the opening inning, walked the game's first three batters before allowing a titanic grand slam to Olson that spotted the Athletics a 4-0 lead.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 09:23 IST
Olson's five RBIs pace Athletics to win over Rangers

Oakland's Matt Olson racked up five RBIs that included a first-inning grand slam to back the solid pitching of starter Mike Fiers as the visiting Athletics walloped the hapless Texas Rangers 10-6 on Friday in Arlington, Texas, in the first of a four-game series between the American League West rivals. The Athletics (28-15) increased their division-leading lead over idle Houston to seven games, their largest margin since 2013. Oakland has now won three games in a row and six of its past nine contests after four consecutive postponements because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

The stage was set early on for this blowout when Texas starter Luis Garcia, who was only scheduled to pitch the opening inning, walked the game's first three batters before allowing a titanic grand slam to Olson that spotted the Athletics a 4-0 lead. After Texas responded with a run in the bottom of the first, Oakland added three more in the second, including Olson's run-scoring single, and another tally in the third to push its lead to 8-1.

Texas clawed back to 9-4 in the seventh and then 9-6 in the eighth, with the latter uprising coming on a two-run home run from Rougned Odor. The loss was the second straight for the Rangers (15-29) and eighth setback in their past 10 games.

Fiers (5-2) left in the seventh after surrendering a leadoff home run to Elvis Andrus and two walks. He allowed four runs, all earned, on six hits and two walks in six-plus innings while striking out five after being staked to the big early lead. J.B. Wendelken, T.J. McFarland and Joakim Soria pitched an inning each to finish up for Oakland.

Sean Murphy had two hits, including a home run, for the Athletics, while Olson, Robbie Grossman, Tommy La Stella and Marcus Siemen also had two hits each for Oakland. Garcia (0-2) did not retire any of the four batters he faced and took the loss for Texas. Jordan Lyles, the third of four Rangers pitchers, hurled seven innings in relief, allowing five runs on nine hits in mop-up work.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companiesNASA on Thursday launched an effort to pay companies to mine resources on the moon, announcing it would buy from them rocks,...

Cricket betting racket busted; 6 held in Kanpur

Police raided multiple locations in Kanpur and arrested 6 people, busting a cricket betting racket, police said on Saturday. Based on specific information about betting racket being run in the city that used to bet on cricket matches includ...

Nationals walk off Braves in 12 after blowing big lead in 9th

Michael A. Taylors two-out, two-strike hit into right field drove in Adam Eaton and gave the Washington Nationals an 8-7 win in 12 innings over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Friday. Taylor placed the delivery from Grant Dayton 2-1 just in ...

T'gana docs perform India's first double lung transplant on COVID-19 patient

Doctors at a hospital here claimed to have successfully performed the countrys first double lung transplant surgery on a 32-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was suffering from sarcoidosis that affected his lungs. The team of doctors led by Dr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020