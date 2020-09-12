Aim to find place in world-class MI bowling attack: Nathan Coulter-Nile

Australian bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile has said that his first aim will be to find a place and then a role in Mumbai Indians' "world-class bowling" line up in the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to begin from September 19. Coulter-Nile was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crores in an IPL auction last year.

"Mumbai has got a world-class bowling line up. So I think firstly I will just try to find my way into the team. Find my role, maybe bowling upfront, through the death or in the middle. One of my strengths is I can bowl anywhere," said Coulter-Nile in a video posted on the Mumbai Indians twitter handle. "Also maybe do a little bit of batting behind the likes of Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, and Hardik Pandya. So I think that will be my role, versatility with the ball, and hopefully clear the fences with the bat," he added.

The 2020 edition of the IPL, which was earlier postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now be played across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. "I like these wickets. I like the subcontinental (conditions) UAE, India especially. The wickets there really suit my bowling and really trust my skills and hopefully, I'll have a bit of success," said Coulter-Nile.

Mumbai Indians will launch their title defense against Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19. (ANI)