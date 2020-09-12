Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aim to find place in world-class MI bowling attack: Nathan Coulter-Nile

Australian bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile has said that his first aim will be to find a place and then a role in Mumbai Indians' "world-class bowling" line up in the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to begin from September 19.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 12-09-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 09:54 IST
Aim to find place in world-class MI bowling attack: Nathan Coulter-Nile
Australian bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile. Image Credit: ANI

Australian bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile has said that his first aim will be to find a place and then a role in Mumbai Indians' "world-class bowling" line up in the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to begin from September 19. Coulter-Nile was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crores in an IPL auction last year.

"Mumbai has got a world-class bowling line up. So I think firstly I will just try to find my way into the team. Find my role, maybe bowling upfront, through the death or in the middle. One of my strengths is I can bowl anywhere," said Coulter-Nile in a video posted on the Mumbai Indians twitter handle. "Also maybe do a little bit of batting behind the likes of Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, and Hardik Pandya. So I think that will be my role, versatility with the ball, and hopefully clear the fences with the bat," he added.

The 2020 edition of the IPL, which was earlier postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now be played across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. "I like these wickets. I like the subcontinental (conditions) UAE, India especially. The wickets there really suit my bowling and really trust my skills and hopefully, I'll have a bit of success," said Coulter-Nile.

Mumbai Indians will launch their title defense against Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Thiem grinds through two tiebreaks to reach U.S. Open final

Austrias Dominic Thiem advanced to his second Grand Slam final of 2020, digging out a win over third seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-2 7-67 7-65 at the U.S. Open on Friday. For sure it was the toughest straight-sets win I ever had because ...

Sports News Roundup: Siegemund, Zvonareva claim U.S. Open women's doubles title; Korda builds two-shot lead at ANA Inspiration and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Siegemunds U.S. Open womens doubles triumph marred by personal lossLaura Siegemund said she was filled with mixed emotions after capturing the U.S. Open womens doubles crown with Russias ...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companiesNASA on Thursday launched an effort to pay companies to mine resources on the moon, announcing it would buy from them rocks,...

Cricket betting racket busted; 6 held in Kanpur

Police raided multiple locations in Kanpur and arrested 6 people, busting a cricket betting racket, police said on Saturday. Based on specific information about betting racket being run in the city that used to bet on cricket matches includ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020