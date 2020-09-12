IPL updates: Pollard and other CPL bound players check in for respective franchises
After leading the Trinbago Knight Riders to victory in the Carribean Premier League, star West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard has joined the Munbai Indians camp here on Saturday. "From the Caribbean Isles to Abu Dhabi The Pollard family and Rutherford have arrived OneFamily MumbaiIndians MI Dream11IPL @KieronPollard55," Pollard's team Mumbai Indians said in a tweet. Along with Pollard, West Indian Sherfane Rutherford, has also joined the squad.PTI | Updated: 12-09-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 14:42 IST
Not only Pollar, all the other players Caribbean and a few from other countries have also touched base with their teams after completing Caribbean Premier League engagements.
The IPL, shifted to the UAE, will be held from September 19 to November 10, at three venues - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
Mumbai Indians, who are the defending champions, will take on Chennai Super Kings, in the lung opener of the cash rich T20 league. Pollard led the Trinbago Knight Riders to CPL title.
