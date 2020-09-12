Left Menu
Development News Edition

Looking forward to rub shoulders with Cummins: Lockie Ferguson

It was a nice little break (during the lockdown) but yeah, my body needs to adjust now from no bowling to lots of training." With New Zealand great Brendon McCullum back at KKR as the head coach, Ferguson said he's super excited "Brendon (McCullum) was definitely one of our heroes while growing up.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 12-09-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 16:57 IST
Looking forward to rub shoulders with Cummins: Lockie Ferguson

Kolkata Knight Riders speedster Lockie Ferguson is relishing the prospect of bowling alongside one of the world's best pacers, Pat Cummins, in the upcoming IPL. Two-time winners KKR comprise a heavy pace artillery this time. Most of the bowlers can clock 140-150kph consistently, with the star Australian recruit leading the attack.

"We are always nice to the guy who can bowl at 150kmph (laughter). Yeah, pace-offs we are surely going to have with each other," the New Zealander, who grabbed headlines with his brilliant show in their runners-up campaign in 2019 World Cup, told kkr.in. "I don't know if you are aware of this fast bowling club. Look, Pat is an exceptional bowler, there is no secret about that. He is the bowler of the year internationally almost every year.

"He seems to be getting better and better and he is still so young. He is a lovely guy and I am thoroughly looking forward to rubbing shoulders with him," the 29-year-old said of the No. 1 speedster in Test cricket. Back for his second season, Ferguson was training with the squad on Friday after serving the mandatory quarantine.

Ferguson said he's working on some variations but his priority is to get back to the grind and bowling again. "Certainly, in my arsenal, I pack my yorkers and slower balls. But I am also working on some other variations. It was a nice little break (during the lockdown) but yeah, my body needs to adjust now from no bowling to lots of training." With New Zealand great Brendon McCullum back at KKR as the head coach, Ferguson said he's super excited "Brendon (McCullum) was definitely one of our heroes while growing up. After watching him do so well in the first match for KKR, it was hard not to be a Kolkata fan.

"The team we have (for this season) is looking super strong. Last year, we ended up sort of mid-table, so hopefully, this year we will get a chance to improve on that performance," he said..

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians calls for responsible celebrations

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League IPL 2020, defending champions Mumbai Indians have released their theme campaign for the season encouraging fans to join them in celebration while ensuring safety precautions. The 13th edition of I...

NCB arrests one more person from Mumbai in drug case related to Sushant's death

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Saturday detained a person, Karamjeet, from Andheri West area of Mumbai allegedly in connection with the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Karamjeet was seen being brought to ...

Hungarian orchestra conductor invents music-enhancing face mask

When he saw a sea of face masks around Budapest, Hungarian orchestra conductor Ivan Fischer had an idea turn an unpopular pandemic necessity into a tool of music appreciation.Fischers music-enhancing face mask has two plastic cups shaped li...

Kejriwal says AAP's campaign to check oxygen levels can save lives

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Partys AAP Oximitra campaign can save lives directly amid the coronavirus pandemic. The AAP leader addressed his partys workers here through video confence, the Mumbai unit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020