Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malvika is unfazed by COVID-19, excited to return with maiden Uber Cup

It is great to represent the country," added the left-handed shuttler, who worked under coach Kiran Madore before joining Mishra. Talking about her performance, Malvika said: "The biggest highlight of my entire career happened in 2019 when I won the junior world no 1 in Asian Junior Championship.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 17:23 IST
Malvika is unfazed by COVID-19, excited to return with maiden Uber Cup
Representative image

Gearing up for her maiden Uber Cup amid the COVID-19 pandemic, India shuttler Malvika Bansod says she is not worried about the threat posed by the disease and is looking ahead to returning after a long break. The prestigious Thomas and Uber Cup Finals will be the first global badminton events to be organized since the coronavirus outbreak in March. They will be held in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3-11.

"There have been so many months without action, so I am actually really excited about the tour. I am not too bothered (about the COVID threat)," she told PTI. "It is the first time that I have been called for Uber Cup, so I am very happy. I have been able to train for the last couple of months. I had sessions with junior India coach Sanjay Mishra sir after the lockdown was lifted. So I am in good shape," the Nagpur shuttler added.

The 18-year-old, who claimed back-to-back titles at Maldives International Future Series and Nepal International Series a year ago in September, says she wasn't expecting a call-up to the national team for the prestigious tournament. "I was not expecting a call but my ranking is India no 2 behind Akarshi Kashyap. So I was hopeful. It is great to represent the country," added the left-handed shuttler, who worked under coach Kiran Madore before joining Mishra.

Talking about her performance, Malvika said: "The biggest highlight of my entire career happened in 2019 when I won the junior world no 1 in Asian Junior Championship. I won in straight games and it was a big boost for me. "Apart from that I also won other junior and senior domestic and international titles last year. So it was a good year for me." Malvika, then ranked 83rd in the world junior rankings, had stunned world no. 1 junior player Phittayaporn Chaiwan in the second round of the Asia Junior Championships.

India will take on China, France, and Germany in Group 'D' in the Uber Cup and Malvika is looking to give her best. "I have seen the draw. I can't say if it was easy or tough but we are playing China, France, and Germany and it is a good draw. I just hope to find my best form and play well for the country." Malvika was supposed to attend the preparatory camp for the Thomas and Uber Cup Final but it was canceled this week.

"We were told that the camp will start on September 7, and so accordingly, I got my COVID test done and, thankfully, it was negative. They had asked us to wait until further instruction," she said. Besides Malvika, Aakarshi Kashyap has also been included in the women's team which has players such as Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu and London bronze winner Saina Nehwal, among others.

Mishra, the chief junior national coach, said the experience of playing alongside Saina and Sindhu at such events will hold both Malvika and Aakarshi in good stead. "Malvika has always been focussed and sincere. She has been working with me after the lockdown ended. She has worked hard on her net, she has improved.

"It will be a good experience and exposure for them as Saina and Sindhu are also there," the Raipur-based coach said. "They have just started their senior careers. So it will help them in the longer run. In fact, Aakarshi too was under me till U-15. She had won the national championship and she later left for PPBA in Bangalore."

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh team need to quarantine for one week in Sri Lanka, says BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury on Saturday said that the Bangladesh team will be quarantined for a week on reaching Sri Lanka for the three-match Test series. In our last communication with them, SLC told us that we h...

Manoj Bajpayee starts dubbing for 'The Family Man' season two

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday said he has started dubbing for the much-awaited second season of his critically-acclaimed web series The Family Man. The 51-year-old actor, who plays the lead role of intelligence officer Srikant in the Ama...

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians calls for responsible celebrations

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League IPL 2020, defending champions Mumbai Indians have released their theme campaign for the season encouraging fans to join them in celebration while ensuring safety precautions. The 13th edition of I...

NCB arrests one more person from Mumbai in drug case related to Sushant's death

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Saturday detained a person, Karamjeet, from Andheri West area of Mumbai allegedly in connection with the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Karamjeet was seen being brought to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020