SPO-CRI-IPL-SHAMI-INTERVIEW IPL will set the momentum for Australia tour, says KXIP pacer Mohd Shami (Eds: A PTI EXCLUSIVE) By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) The IPL is the right kind of tournament that allows players to get into the groove nicely, an absolute must before they hit the Australian shores for two and half months, feels Indian team's premier speedster Mohammed Shami.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KOHLI From fitness point of view everyone is looking in great shape: RCB skipper Kohli Dubai, Sep 12 (PTI) Back into the thick of things after five months of coronavirus-forced break, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is happy with the fitness level of his team members, saying "everyone is looking in great shape" ahead of the IPL beginning on September 19. SPO-CRI-IPL-FERGUSON Looking forward to rub shoulders with Cummins: Lockie Ferguson Abu Dhabi, Sep 12 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders speedster Lockie Ferguson is relishing the prospect of bowling alongside one of the world's best pacers, Pat Cummins, in the upcoming IPL.

SPO-CRI-IPL-WI-PLAYERS IPL updates: Pollard and other CPL bound players check in for respective franchises Abu Dhabi, Sep 12 (PTI) After leading the Trinbago Knight Riders to victory in the Carribean Premier League, star West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard has joined the Mumbai Indians camp here on Saturday. SPO-CRI-IPL-ALI-KKR Ali Khan set to become first player from USA to feature in IPL Abu Dhabi, Sep 12 (PTI) The IPL is set to see participation of a player from the USA for the first time with Kolkata Knight Riders roping in fast bowler Ali Khan for the upcoming 13th edition of the league.

SPO-HOCK-SUNIL Systematic approach and two-way communication key to rise in world rankings: Sunil Bengaluru, Sep 12 (PTI) Senior Indian men's team striker S V Sunil on Saturday said scientific approach coupled with a two-way communication between the players and support staff has played a key role in the former Olympic champions' resurgence in world hockey. SPO-CRI-AUS-ADELAIDE Adelaide Oval's onsite hotel to serve as biosecure bubble for Aus ahead of series against India Melbourne, Sep 12 (PTI) The Adelaide Oval's onsite hotel is set to serve as biosecure bubble for the Australian men's squad ahead of the high-profile Test series against India later this year, according to media reports.

SPO-GOLF-IND-WOM Tvesa and Diksha miss cut in Switzerland Holzhausern (Switzerland), Sep 12 (PTI) The Indian challenge at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open came to an end as both Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar missed the cut at Golfpark Holzhausern. SPO-GOLF-SHARMA Sharma cards 67 to make weekend rounds at Portugal Masters Vilamoura (Portugal), Sep 12 (PTI) India's ace golfer Shubhankar Sharma dropped a late bogey on way to a four-under 67, which helped to make the cut at the 2020 Portugal Masters here.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri cards bogey-free 65 to make cut easily at Safeway Napa (US), Sep 12 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri equalled his best round in nearly 22 months with a bogey-free 65 that ensured him a place in the weekend rounds of the Safeway Open at the Silverado Resort. SPO-CRI-LPL-AUCTION Munaf Patel, Gayle, Afridi among overseas players for LPL auction Colombo, Sep 12 (PTI) Former India pacer Munaf Patel and West Indians Chris Gayle and Daren Sammy are among 150-odd overseas players to go under the hammer for the inaugural Lanka Premier League auction to be held on October 1.

SPO-CRI-SMITH Smith doubtful starter for second ODI, to undergo second concussion test Manchester, Sep 12 (PTI) Star Australia batsman Steve Smith remains a doubtful starter for the second ODI against England on Sunday after he copped a head knock during training and will undergo a second concussion test to decide his availability..