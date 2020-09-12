Left Menu
Smith clears concussion test, available for 2nd ODI against England

Australia batsman Steve Smith on Saturday cleared his concussion test and will be available for selection for the upcoming second ODI against England.

Australia batsman Steve Smith (Photo/ cricket.com.au Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia batsman Steve Smith on Saturday cleared his concussion test and will be available for selection for the upcoming second ODI against England. Smith was not a part of Australia's team for the first ODI against England as he suffered a blow on his head in the nets on match eve, cricket.com.au reported.

He was then replaced by all-rounder Marcus Stoinis at the number three spot. Last year, during the Ashes, Smith had missed a Test match after being hit on the head by England's Jofra Archer. "Absolutely, I'm looking forward to seeing that happen. Anyone who bowls 150kms an hour, he loves the challenge so there'll be no backing down from Steve Smith, I know that 100 per cent for sure," cricket.com.au had quoted Mitchell Marsh as saying after the first ODI.

Aaron Finch-led Australia had won the first ODI against England by 19 runs. Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazelwood came up with standout performances to hand visitors a win in the first ODI. Marsh and Maxwell had played knocks of 73 and 77 while Hazlewood returned with figures of 3-26 from his ten overs. Zampa had claimed four wickets as well.

Australia's T20 and ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa Australia and England will lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at Manchester. (ANI)

