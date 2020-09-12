Left Menu
Development News Edition

Premier League: Arsenal starts off campaign with 3-0 win over Fulham

Arsenal on Saturday kicked off their 2020-21 Premier League campaign on a winning note after defeating Fulham here at the Craven Cottage Stadium.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-09-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 19:18 IST
Premier League: Arsenal starts off campaign with 3-0 win over Fulham
Arsenal's Willian in action against Fulham (Photo/ Arsenal Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal on Saturday kicked off their 2020-21 Premier League campaign on a winning note after defeating Fulham here at the Craven Cottage Stadium. The Mikel Arteta's side defeated Fulham 3-0 as Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got on the scoring chart for the visitors.

The opening goal of the match was registered by Lacazette in the eighth minute of the match. Chaos was seen inside Fulham's penalty area as Xhaka's shot was half blocked by Fulham's Michael Hector, leading to scramble between players from both sides. Lacazette then capitalised, giving Arsenal a 1-0 lead. The first half did not see any more goals, and as a result, Arsenal went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

In the 49th minute, Arsenal got another goal as Gabriel got among the scoring charts. Willian gave a perfect ball through a corner and Gabriel capitalised as he went in front of Fulham's Hector to register the second goal for Arsenal. Willian's perfect gameplay was once again witnessed in the 57th minute as he gave a brilliant crossfield pass to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the striker did not disappoint, extending Arsenal's lead to 3-0 in the match.

Arsenal kept on causing trouble for Fulham with their threatening attacking gameplay, but somehow Fulham prevented them from scoring more goals. Willian was playing his first match for Arsenal, and the midfielder managed to play a part in all three goals of the match.

In the end, Arsenal went away with a 3-0 win. Later in the day, title defender Liverpool will be in action as they will take on Leeds United. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

AAP claims "massive scam" took place in UP in procurement of medical items during COVID

Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday claimed that a massive scam took place in UP in the name of procurement of medical items during COVID-19 pandemicHe claimed that in Uttar Pradesh, corruption was being done by ...

Delhi court directs police to hand over keys of residential parts of Nizamuddin Markaz to Saad's family

A court here has directed Delhi Police to hand over to the family of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad the keys of the residential portion of the Nizamuddin Markaz, which was locked after a case was registered against several people attend...

Turkey's Erdogan slams Macron amid Mediterranean tensions

Turkeys president has taken aim at Frances leader, following French criticism about Turkish maritime activities in the eastern Mediterranean that have ignited tensions with Greece and the European Union. In a speech Saturday, Turkish Presid...

Brazil Indigenous group celebrates 6 months without COVID-19

A group of Tembe men armed with bows and shotguns arrived on motorcycles at the wooden gate blocking access to their villages in Brazils Amazon. One of them removed the padlock and slipped the chain off the gate. You are invited, 33-year-ol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020