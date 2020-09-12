Left Menu
Vodafone Idea becomes co-presenting sponsor of Dream11 IPL 2020

The company, which now operates under 'Vi' brand name has acquired the co-sponsorship rights of the live broadcast of T-20 premier league which will be held in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and telecast on the Star Sports network, Vodafone Idea (VIL) said in a statement. "As a company we have had a very long association with IPL.

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has become the co-presenting sponsor of the upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020, scheduled to commence from September 19, the company said on Saturday. Vodafone and Idea have had engagement with the IPL cricket tournament in the past but this is the first ever sponsorship deal that Vodafone Idea has signed since its inception in August 2018. The company, which now operates under 'Vi' brand name has acquired the co-sponsorship rights of the live broadcast of T-20 premier league which will be held in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and telecast on the Star Sports network, Vodafone Idea (VIL) said in a statement.

"As a company we have had a very long association with IPL. I am delighted that now, with the launch of Vi, we are carrying this legacy forward. Our association with Dream11 IPL 2020 will provide Vi, instant connect with millions of viewers, and I am confident that this will not only help build awareness of Vi but also help in building relevance and customer confidence," Vi Chief Digital Transformation and Brand Officer Kavita Nair said. Dream11 had bagged IPL 2020 sponsorship rights for Rs 222 crore after Chinese mobile handset company Vivo pulled out of it due to the ongoing India China tussle.

Vi did not disclose financial details of the co-sponsorship deal that it has signed with Star Sports. VIL announced its new brand name Vi on September 7. "We believe that the massive reach of the Star Sports network will help them take Vi's new brand identity and proposition to millions of viewers across India,” Star Sports CEO Gautam Thakar said..

