Twins' Romo suspended one game, Indians' Lindor fined

Minnesota Twins right-hander Sergio Romo received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball on Saturday for his actions in the series opener against the visiting Cleveland Indians. The bullpens then emptied before order was restored in the Twins' 3-1 win over the Indians. Lindor received an undisclosed fine for his role in the incident.

Updated: 13-09-2020 02:05 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 02:03 IST
Twins' Romo suspended one game, Indians' Lindor fined
The bullpens then emptied before the order was restored in the Twins' 3-1 win over the Indians. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Minnesota Twins right-hander Sergio Romo received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball on Saturday for his actions in the series opener against the visiting Cleveland Indians. After inducing Francisco Lindor to fly out to end the eighth inning on Friday, Romo and the Cleveland shortstop exchanged words. Romo was barking and walking toward Lindor before the benches cleared. The bullpens then emptied before the order was restored in the Twins' 3-1 win over the Indians.

Lindor received an undisclosed fine for his role in the incident. "This is a situation that's been brewing for a while," interim Indians manager Sandy Alomar Jr. said. "I mean, Romo likes to dish it. Our guys dish it back. The whole thing about this situation -- Romo's been animated all his career and he's been in the National League. We don't know much about him. That's all it is. If he's gonna dish it, we dish it back and you have to take it. That's the bottom line. Little words there, but nothing to the end of it."

Romo's suspension will be served on Saturday, provided he doesn't appeal. If he elects to appeal, the discipline will be held in abeyance until the process is complete. Romo, 37, owns a 1-2 record with three saves and a 3.31 ERA in 18 appearances this season. The three-time World Series champion sports a career 41-34 mark with 132 saves and a 2.93 ERA in 726 career appearances with the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins and Twins.

