Blue Jays fend off Mets, 3-2

Robbie Ray struck out five in five innings, Jonathan Villar had two hits, two stolen bases and an RBI and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting New York Mets 3-2 Saturday night at Buffalo. Mets right-hander Seth Lugo (2-3) allowed three runs, seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Each team scored once in the fourth.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 07:52 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 07:52 IST
Robbie Ray struck out five in five innings, Jonathan Villar had two hits, two stolen bases and an RBI and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting New York Mets 3-2 Saturday night at Buffalo. Travis Shaw and Randal Grichuk also had RBIs for the Blue Jays (25-20). Amed Rosario had three hits for the Mets (21-25) but was picked off first for the final out of the game after reaching base on a wild pitch after he struck out.

The teams have split the first two games of a three-game series. Ray (1-0) allowed one run, four hits and two walks.

Rafael Dolis pitched around a walk and a wild pitch in the ninth to earn his fourth save. Mets right-hander Seth Lugo (2-3) allowed three runs, seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Each team scored once in the fourth. Michael Conforto led off with a single and continued to second on right fielder Cavan Biggio's error. Robinson Cano walked with two out and Jake Marisnick hit an RBI double.

Bo Bichette, who was activated from the injured list Saturday after being out with a sprained knee, led off the bottom of the fourth with a single. He took third on a double by Shaw and scored on Grichuk's infield single to third. The Blue Jays took a 2-1 lead in the fifth after loading the bases with no outs. Catcher Alejandro Kirk, making his major league debut, led off with a walk. Joe Panik and Biggio singled and Shaw hit a sacrifice fly.

Chasen Shreve replaced Lugo after Vladimir Guerrero led off the bottom of the sixth with a double and took third on a groundout by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Villar greeted Shreve by grounding an RBI single to left. Kirk followed with a single, his first major league hit. Biggio walked with two out to load the bases and Miguel Castro replaced Shreve. The Mets scored once in the seventh against Julian Merryweather. Wilson Ramos and Rosario singled. Ramos scored from third on a fielder's choice grounder to short by J.D. Davis.

Anthony Bass pitched a perfect top of the eighth. --Field Level Media

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

