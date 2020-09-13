Prasanth Karuthadathkuni signs contract extension with Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) have announced that Prasanth Karuthadathkuni has signed a one-year contract extension with the club. The 23-year old from Kozhikode, Kerala will now be a part of the squad for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The right-footed midfielder, who was originally an athletics runner, started playing football in 2008. He represented the Kerala U-14 team before being picked up by the AIFF Regional Academy. Prasanth was part of the DSK Shivajians Academy before moving to the AIFF Elite Academy. KBFC signed the pacey winger in 2016 before sending him on loan to the I-League side Chennai City FC. Prashanth's big break came last season in the ISL where he played in 12 matches for the club and managed an assist in a crucial game against FC Goa.

"I'm happy and equally proud to extend my stay here at Kerala Blasters, a club that holds a special place in my football journey. The belief shown by my coaches and the management gives me a renewed and greater sense of confidence in my abilities. I'm looking forward to repaying their trust on the field, by committing my 100% for the team, in the upcoming season. With Kerala Blasters, I also hope to be a part of the legacy that Kerala, my home, has towards the game of football," Prasanth said in a statement. Ishfaq Ahmed, KBFC Assistant Coach, said: "Prasanth is one of the fittest players in the squad, who not just focusses on his strengths but has shown equal willingness to work on his shortcomings as well. He makes sure to attend all training sessions and always gives his 100% during practice. Prasanth's extension with the club is not just a reflection of his dedication and commitment towards the sport, but also towards the state and its fans. He is a wonderful footballer and I wish him all the very best for the upcoming season." (ANI)