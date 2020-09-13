Left Menu
Development News Edition

Walsh HRs for 4th straight as Angels top Rockies

Angels starter Jaime Barria went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out two and walking two. Hoby Milner relieved Barria and tossed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief before Mike Mayers later shut out the Rockies in the eighth and ninth.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 09:45 IST
Walsh HRs for 4th straight as Angels top Rockies

Jared Walsh hit a three-run homer in the 11th inning to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-2 win against the Colorado Rockies to even the three-game series on Saturday night in Denver. Walsh homered for the fourth consecutive game and fifth in his last seven, lifting a 1-1 slider from Tyler Kinley (0-2) over the fence in right.

Albert Pujols and Justin Upton also had two hits apiece for the Angels (19-28), who have won seven of 10. Angels starter Jaime Barria went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out two and walking two.

Hoby Milner relieved Barria and tossed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief before Mike Mayers later shut out the Rockies in the eighth and ninth. Ty Buttrey (2-3) pitched a scoreless 10th before Matt Andriese pitched the 11th for his first save.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits. He struck out four and walked two. Trevor Story had two hits for Colorado (21-24), which is 1 1/2 games back of the Miami Marlins and two games back of the San Francisco Giants for the final playoff spots in the National League.

Both teams scored their first runs on sacrifice flies. The Rockies took a 1-0 lead in the third inning after Barria walked the No. 9 hitter, catcher Tony Wolters, to start the inning. Wolters took third on a one-out single up the middle by Story and came home on Charlie Blackmon's sinking liner to center.

The Angels came back with a sacrifice fly of their own in the fourth to tie the score 1-1. Mike Trout led off with a walk before Los Angeles loaded the bases on back-to-back one-out singles by Pujols and Upton, setting up the sacrifice fly by Max Stassi. In the bottom half Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon fouled off three two-strike pitches with two outs before grounding an opposite-field single to left to score Josh Fuentes for a 2-1 lead.

Pujols tied it 2-2 in the sixth when his line-drive double went off the wall in left and ricocheted past left fielder Raimel Tapia, allowing Anthony Rendon to score from first. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals healthy diet, exercise during pregnancy could lead to healthier children

New research shows improving the lifestyle of women with obesity during pregnancy could mean long-term cardiovascular benefits for their children. The study, led by Kings College London and supported by the British Heart Foundation and Tomm...

HBO Max renews 'Doom Patrol' for season three

HBO MAX has handed a season three order for superhero series Doom Patrol. The show is touted as the assembly of DCs strangest group of outcasts Cliff Steele aka Robotman Brendan Fraser, Larry Trainor aka Negative Man Matt Bomer, Jane aka Cr...

MLB roundup: Astros rally past Dodgers in ninth

Six consecutive Houston Astros batters reached base to open the ninth inning, starting a five-run uprising that led to a 7-5 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in the opener of a brief two-game series. Yuli Gurriel drove ...

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; China bans German pork imports and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirusThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Saturday reported 6,427,058 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 46,045 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020