Kiren Rijiju lends support to Virtual Race under #FitIndiaFreedomRun

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, under the #FitIndiaFreedomRun, has lent his support to Adidas' 5k Virtual Race challenge.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 13:12 IST
Kiren Rijiju (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, under the #FitIndiaFreedomRun, has lent his support to Adidas' 5k Virtual Race challenge. This initiative is aimed to encourage people from India to join thousands of runners around the world and experience the transformative power of running.

In his social media posts, the Sports Minister has urged fellow countrymen to actively participate in the Adidas' 5K Virtual race, and join Indian athletes such as track sprinter Hima Das, boxers Nikhat Zareen and Simranjit Kaur, and India Men's Team Hockey Captain, Manpreet Singh, amongst others. "Under the #FitIndiaFreedomRun, #FitIndia with Adidas India is organizing a virtual 5 KM run on 13th September," Rijiju tweeted on Saturday.

This race is a first-of-its-kind virtual race enabled by the Adidas' Runners Community where people can participate from anywhere across the world. The brand's aim is to bring together a wide community of runners, athletes, and even consumers to participate in this initiative. One can participate by downloading the Adidas' 'Running App' and register for the 5K virtual race. To help runners prepare, Adidas is also supporting runners with training plans and advice-based content across Adidas' digital channels, through the Adidas Runners community and athletes. (ANI)

