Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clinging to second place in AL East, Jays host Mets again

After the New York Mets defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 18-1 in the opener, the Blue Jays came back to win 3-2 Saturday night to set up a rubber match of the three-game series Sunday afternoon at Buffalo. Rookie left-hander David Peterson (4-1, 4.26 ERA) will start for the Mets against Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (3-1, 3.19).

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 14:01 IST
Clinging to second place in AL East, Jays host Mets again
Image Credit: Twitter (@Mets)

It has been a series of contrasts. After the New York Mets defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 18-1 in the opener, the Blue Jays came back to win 3-2 Saturday night to set up a rubber match of the three-game series Sunday afternoon at Buffalo.

Rookie left-hander David Peterson (4-1, 4.26 ERA) will start for the Mets against Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (3-1, 3.19). The victory Saturday allowed the Blue Jays (25-20) to maintain second place in the American League East by a half-game over the third-place New York Yankees.

The Mets (21-25) are two games out of a National League wild-card spot. Mets outfielder Jake Marisnick left the game Saturday with tightness in his right hamstring. Shortstop Bo Bichette (sprained right knee) returned to Toronto's lineup from the injured list Saturday and went 1-for-4 in his first game since Aug. 15.

Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk made his major league debut Saturday and was 1-for-3 with a walk. He was behind the plate as left-hander Robbie Ray allowed one run in five innings to earn his first win in three outings since Toronto acquired him from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a trade. Bichette missed 27 games, and his return should help a team that recently lost Teoscar Hernandez (oblique strain) and Rowdy Tellez (knee strain).

Bichette is batting .354/.382/.646. Even without him, the Blue Jays put themselves into a solid position for a postseason spot. "They've been playing amazing," Bichette said. "They've been fighting every night and winning a lot of close games. As much as I wanted to be a part of it, it was just as much fun to watch it and see how they competed over the past four weeks."

The Mets got three hits Saturday from Amed Rosario, who has been sharing time at shortstop with rookie Andres Gimenez. Rosario said that manager Luis Rojas told him recently that Gimenez will receive the bulk of the playing time when the Mets face right-handers.

"I haven't had very in-depth conversations with anyone, aside from Rojas," Rosario said through a team interpreter before the game Saturday. "I was told that Gimenez would get a big majority of the right-handed pitchers, but other than that, there hasn't been any of these rules about who's to start and who's not." "Every day, we want the best lineup," Rojas said. "Regardless if it's right or left, I always have the conversation with them, just to keep them ready. It may be that we're facing a lefty tomorrow and Gimenez is there. It may be that we have a righty and that Rosario is there. I give them the possibilities and I try to keep them ready."

Ryu will be starting against the Mets for the ninth time in his career Sunday. He was 1-0 without allowing a run in two starts last season over 14 2/3 innings. He is 4-1 with a 1.20 ERA in his career against the Mets. Peterson had shoulder inflammation in mid-August and spent the minimum 10 days on the injured list. He returned with a win as a reliever over the Baltimore Orioles Sept. 2, pitching four scoreless innings.

His worst outing of the season came against the Philadelphia Phillies in New York on Monday. He allowed five runs in two innings, blaming poor fastball command. He has never faced the Blue Jays.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Oruc Reis survey vessel back near southern shore, ship tracker shows

Turkeys seismic research vessel Oruc Reis returned to waters near the southern province of Antalya on Sunday, Refinitiv data showed, a step that could ease tensions between Ankara and Athens over offshore natural resources.NATO members Turk...

'Future Is Not Fixed': Virtual art show highlights impact of pandemic

A unique virtual art show, inspired by the lingering sense of uncertainty about the future in the times of coronavirus, is showcasing works of 24 distinguishing artists in what is claimed to be a first of its kind joint presentation by two ...

'Shocking': Blair, Major chide UK plan to breach international law

Former prime ministers Tony Blair and John Major on Sunday said Britain must drop a shocking plan to pass legislation that breaks its divorce treaty with the European Union, in a breach of international law.The British government said expli...

U.S. Gulf Coast prepares for second hurricane in a month

Tropical Storm Sally strengthened off the west coast of Florida on Sunday and was poised to become a hurricane, bringing the threat of dangerous storm surges and high winds to the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center NHC said. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020