IPL 13: Russell, Narine arrive in Abu Dhabi to join KKR squad

West Indies all-rounders Sunil Narine and Andre Russell on Sunday arrived in Abu Dhabi to join the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 13-09-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 15:43 IST
Andre Russell (L) and Sunil Narine (R) (Photo/ KKR Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

West Indies all-rounders Sunil Narine and Andre Russell on Sunday arrived in Abu Dhabi to join the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Along with them, KKR coach Brendon McCullum and spinner Chris Green also arrived in Abu Dhabi to link up with the squad.

All these people will now be confined to their hotel room for six days as they undergo quarantine as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. If the players return with three negative COVID tests in this time frame, then they will join their teammates in training ahead of the tournament. All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice. Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their teammates.

McCullum was the coach of Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the side just won their fourth CPL title this year on Thursday night. Narine was part of the tournament winning side while Russell played for Jamaica Tallawahs. The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 till November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the tournament on September 23. (ANI)

