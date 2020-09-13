Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mario Rivera "ready to be back" at East Bengal, Serbian Vidakovic's name also in fray

Mario Rivera, who guided East Bengal to a second-place finish in the I-League last year, wants to be back as the team's chief coach even as former Serbian international Risto Vidakovic's name also does the rounds for the top job.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-09-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 15:57 IST
Mario Rivera "ready to be back" at East Bengal, Serbian Vidakovic's name also in fray

Mario Rivera, who guided East Bengal to a second-place finish in the I-League last year, wants to be back as the team's chief coach even as former Serbian international Risto Vidakovic's name also does the rounds for the top job. East Bengal are yet to finalise their head coach following their acquisition by Shree Cement, which will make an entry bid for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

"I receive many messages everyday from East Bengal fans asking me to come back but at this moment nothing is closed," Rivera told PTI from Madrid. Rivera, who had worked as Alejandro Menendez's deputy for 32 games in 2018-19, was brought in as a replacement for the famed Spaniard after East Bengal started off the New Year with a hat-trick of losses, including a 1-2 derby debacle.

Rivera, in a matter of just seven matches, took them to second place. East Bengal officials had promised to retain him for the 2020-21 season. "I'm always ready to go back to India. My future plans are coaching wherever a club wants me and enjoy every day of my passion," the 43-year-old said.

Extending best wishes to East Bengal and the supporters to play in the ISL, he said: "For East Bengal fans, I would like to say 'best wishes for joining in ISL', they deserve to play there, because they are the most passionate supporters of Indian football." On East Bengal getting a new investor, he said: "This is not just a big news for East Bengal fans but also for Indian football." The club has recently appointed AFC Pro Licence holder Francisco Bruto Da Costa as their assistant coach. Vidakovic, who spearheaded Ceres-Negros to three titles in the Philippines Football League and captured the ASEAN Zonal championship in the 2017 AFC Cup, is also said to have expressed his interest to join the team.

However, the club has remained tight-lipped about him being in contention. "There are many names doing the rounds. I cannot confirm any name. Our first priority is getting a slot (in ISL), once that is finalised the Board will be formed and the chief coach's name will be announced," East Bengal assistant secretary Shanti Ranjan Dasgupta said. Kolkata-based Shree Cement recently bought a majority stake of 76 per cent to get the footballing rights.

The new investor will have eight directors on the club's Board, compared to two from the club, and will have the decision-making authority..

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start

Taliban and Afghan government forces clashed across Afghanistan hours after the start of long-awaited peace talks in Doha on Saturday, officials said, underscoring the uphill challenge of settling a 19-year insurgency. Talks between the two...

Man United's Greenwood apologizes over laughing gas video

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood apologized Sunday for displaying poor judgement after footage was published of him apparently inhaling so-called laughing gas. Sundays editions of The Sun newspaper said the teenager appeared to bre...

J-K: Security forces 'rescue' youth from Al-Badr ranks

Security forces have been able to rescue a youth from the ranks of the proscribed Al-Badr terror outfit in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama district, police said on Sunday. After hectic efforts, police and security forces, with the help of parent...

Delhi slum eviction: COVID pandemic took away everything, now roof being taken away, say residents

The COVID-19 pandemic took away her familys livelihood and now 48-year-old Veeramma fears she will lose her roof in the wake of the Supreme Court ordering the removal of 48,000 slum dwellings along railway tracks in Delhi. My husband was bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020