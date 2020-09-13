Left Menu
Development News Edition

Castagne nets debut goal as Leicester beats West Brom 3-0

Timothy Castagne scored on his Leicester debut before Jamie Vardy netted two penalties in a season-opening 3-0 victory over newcomer West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

PTI | Westbromwich | Updated: 13-09-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 21:24 IST
Castagne nets debut goal as Leicester beats West Brom 3-0

Timothy Castagne scored on his Leicester debut before Jamie Vardy netted two penalties in a season-opening 3-0 victory over newcomer West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday. Castagne, a defensive signing from Atalanta, made an impact at the other end by heading in a cross from fellow Belgian Dennis Praet in the 56th minute.

Vardy doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 74th after being pulled back by Kyle Bartley. Vardy was on target 10 minutes later — again from the spot — after James Justin was brought down by Dara O'Shea.

Vardy was the league's top scorer last season which ended in empty stadiums. Fans are also still shut out at the start of the new campaign due to coronavirus restrictions. AP BS BS.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

13 states submit borrowing option to Centre to fund GST shortfall

As many as 13 states ruled by the BJP and parties that have supported it on various issues have submitted their borrowing options to the Centre to meet the GST revenue shortfall. These 13 states include Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Prades...

India's COVID-19 count hits 47,54,357, recovery rate at 77.88 per cent

With 94,372 new COVID-19 cases in India, the national coronavirus count reached over the 47-lakh, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 of which, 9,73,175...

Haryana Guv, CM condole demise of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar condoled the death of former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh who passed away in AIIMS, Delhi, on Sunday. Singh, a socialist stalwart, was 74. He had fallen ...

West Bengal: TMC, BJP workers clash in South 24 Parganas; six cops injured

A clash broke out between the Trinamool Congress TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP workers in West Bengals South 24 Parganas on Sunday. According to the officials, a Police station was vandalised and six police personnel got injured du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020