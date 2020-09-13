Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Ineos back to the drawing board after spectacular Tour failure

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 21:59 IST
Cycling-Ineos back to the drawing board after spectacular Tour failure
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

I neos-Grenadiers will need to go back to the drawing board if they are to stand a chance to win the Tour de France next year following defending champion Egan Bernal's spectacular failure on Sunday.

The Colombian cracked in the final ascent of the 15th stage, a terrifying 17.4-km climb at an average gradient of 7.1%, losing 7:20 to stage winner Tadej Pogacar and his fellow Slovenian and overall leader Primoz Roglic. Bernal is now 13th overall, 8:25 off the pace and he will be wondering what he has to gain on the Tour in the final week within a team who are not even a pale shadow of their usually dominant self.

Ineos-Grenadiers, formerly known as Team Sky, had won all the editions of the Tour but one - when Chris Froome crashed out in 2014 - since 2012, crushing the field by setting a devilish pace on the climbs. The tables have turned, however, as Roglic's Jumbo-Visma team took up that role, leaving Dave Brailsford's squad hanging for dear life.

"Everyone was expecting more from them," said Pogacar, who is second overall, 40 seconds behind Roglic. "But Jumbo-Visma set such a high pace that nobody stood a chance."

A rival team's sports director who declined to be named told Reuters that Ineos-Grenadiers had been hiding their weakness since the beginning of the Tour, suggesting that Bernal had raced too much since the season resumed in August. "Riding the Route d'Occitanie, the Tour de l'Ain and the Criterium du Dauphine, it was mission impossible, especially this year," he said.

"They hid their weakness on the climb to the Mont Aigoual (in the first week) and did the same on Friday (on the ascent to the Puy Mary." He also added that the team were lacking the tactical nous of former sports director Nicolas Portal, who died of a heart attack earlier this year.

Also, Ineos-Grenadiers had a bizarre run-up to the Tour, with four-time champion Chris Froome struggling to find his touch again since a freak crash in June, 2019. Froome was omitted from the squad, as well as Geraint Thomas because of poor form, but the 2019 champion has been in great shape in this week's Tirreno-Adriatico week long race as he gears up for the Giro d'Italia.

Ineos-Grenadiers might bounce back on the Giro, and they might look at next year with some hope, having signed Briton Adam Yates, the only rider who attacked Jumbo-Visma on the final climb on Sunday.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Would-be Merkel successor Laschet loses ground in local election win

Germanys Christian Democrats were set for an election win in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia on Sunday, an exit poll showed, but their share of the vote shrank, denting state premier Armin Laschets ambition to succeed Chancellor Angela ...

'Tenet' Hits $200 Million Globally, Despite Lackluster U.S. Box Office

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES Variety.com - Christopher Nolans Tenet crossed the 200 million mark globally, even as U.S. cinemas struggle to draw audiences during the pandemic.The time-bending sci-fi thriller generated 6.7 million in its sec...

Karnataka government 'failed' to fight pandemic: Congress

Karnataka is witnessing an alarming increase in the number of coronavirus cases as the state government has totally failed to handle the pandemic crisis, working president of state Congress, Saleem Ahmed said on Sunday. Addressing reporters...

Venezuelan media name alleged U.S. spy arrested near refinery complex

Pro-government media in Venezuela on Sunday named an alleged U.S. spy who President Nicolas Maduro said was captured last week near the countrys largest oil refinery complex. Outlets close to the ruling Socialist Party identified the detain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020